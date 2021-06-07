Ramaphosa takes a message of hope to the G7 summit

NEWS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be canvassing G7 nations for support in the struggle that South Africa and India are leading for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

South Africa and 100 other countries are seeking a temporary waiver of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights agreement at the World Trade Organisation, a point Ramaphosa aims to drive at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in the UK this week.

South Africa has 61 557 active Covid-19 cases and has been showing signs that most provinces might be hit by a third wave due to the surging number of new infections. A total of 1 343 433 people, who include front line health workers and the elderly, have been vaccinated.

India has vaccinated 43% of its population aged above 60 and 37% of people over 45. The country has been recording a 68% decline in new cases, following an upsurge in recent months.

Ramaphosa said in his Monday weekly message that the waiver would enable countries to manufacture their own vaccines and pave the way for the development of a local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in South Africa and on the continent.



He said that “the G7 Leaders’ Summit is an opportunity to seek broader support for the struggle we are waging alongside India and more than 100 other countries to achieve a temporary waiver”.

Ramaphosa said that he would also be taking a message of hope to the summit about the prospects for South Africa’s recovery and the global recovery.

“I will be presenting the clear signals that our country is emerging from the devastation wrought by the pandemic. These signals include a strengthening currency, a record trade surplus, and growth in mining, financial services and manufacturing.

“We can also talk about the life-changing opportunities being provided to our people through the Presidential Employment Stimulus, which has directly benefited nearly 700 000 people since it was launched eight months ago. We can reflect that there is progress towards greater policy and regulatory certainty in important economic sectors such as energy and telecommunications.”

Ramaphosa said the summit would also discuss how to promote future prosperity through free and fair trade, championing shared values, and tackling climate change, but the global recovery from Covid-19 was likely to dominate the agenda.



He said that South Africa was invited to the G7 summit because the G7 countries acknowledged the country’s role in driving the continental response to Covid-19.

“Gatherings such as the G7 are important opportunities for South Africa to promote its view of a fairer and more peaceful world. They are also an opportunity to promote our country as a destination in which to invest and do business, as a partner for development, and as an ally in resolving the most pressing social and political issues facing humankind.” Ramaphosa said.