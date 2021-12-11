Reunited after 20 years, thanks to Facebook

NEWS

The woman in the photo that a man’s Facebook page suggested turned out to be his sister, who had been abducted as an infant from a street in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, 20 years ago.

The 19-year-old man is too young to have known her, but his mother never lost hope that her daughter would return.

“We always believed she’d come back to us alive one day,” she said.

On Wednesday, in their simple, neat house in a settlement near Breyten, Mpumalanga, the two told City Press’ sister publication Rapport what had happened.

The teenager said:

It was at the end of October that I saw her photo among the people Facebook thought I might know.

‘Her features seemed familiar’

“Then I went through her profile and looked at all her photos. Something in her face looked like my mother’s sister. I showed my grandmother the photo and she looked through the other photos.”

To his grandmother, the woman also seemed familiar, but seemed to resemble the teenager’s brother.

“We never lost hope that my daughter would return,” said his mother.

“We prayed and searched and prayed again. Sometimes, we’d hear that someone had seen a woman with a baby somewhere. We’d drop everything to go and look and it would turn out to be someone else. Still, we always believed she’d come home alive one day.”

On March 23 2001, her daughter was born in a state hospital in Ermelo.

“After the birth, my sister travelled from Breyten to fetch me and my baby. I was still in a lot of pain and didn’t feel well.”

As the two were on the way to the taxi rank, with the sister carrying the infant, a strange woman approached them on the street in Ermelo.

“She greeted us and started talking to my sister. She was so focused on my sister that I thought they knew each other.”

Her sister wanted to buy something in a shop and gave the woman the baby to hold.

She said:

The woman with us saw that I was in a lot of pain and said I should give her my baby to hold instead. I [suspected nothing]. I trusted her.

Close to tears, she covered her face with her hands before continuing to talk.

“The woman said she was going to look for my sister in the shop, so she took my baby and left. I was in so much pain that I didn’t think of stopping her.”

Shortly afterwards, her sister returned – without the woman or the baby.

“She asked where my baby was and I told her, but then she said she didn’t know the woman either. That’s when I knew there were problems.”

The two sisters walked up and down the streets in search of the woman and the baby.

“I was so young and confused, I didn’t know what to do. My sister said we should go to the police – and from the police station, we went home without my baby.”

She paused again, taking a deep breath.

“That was the most difficult thing of all – arriving home without my baby. Everyone was so excited and looking forward to seeing her.”

The woman’s mother called the baby’s paternal grandparents and told them what had happened.

Prayed and searched

“We prayed and searched. We tried everything. We even went to a traditional healer who could throw the bones to tell us where she was and whether she was still alive.”

For two decades, there were no productive clues – until the photograph appeared on her son’s Facebook page.

“When I looked at it, I agreed with my mother that she looked like my youngest son,” said the woman.

“However, we went to the police in Carolina. They wanted to know if we knew where this woman lived, but we knew nothing about her. There was only the photograph of her [with a name we didn’t know].”

Her son then made another breakthrough.

“He found out that the woman lived in Carolina. My mother’s sister also lives there.

“We told her the woman’s surname and she said there was only one family with that name in Carolina.”

The mother, her son and the grandmother then went to Carolina to search for the suspected baby-snatcher’s home.

“I didn’t want to hurt them, I just wanted to see them and the house where my baby had lived for 20 years.”

People in the street confirmed that the young woman in the photo lived in the house.

The woman and her son then returned to the police, who took more notice of them this time and listened intently.

“The police investigation only started after that. The first time I saw my daughter was very difficult. It was November 29.

“Nobody spoke. Everyone was tense. It was like trying to hug a stranger.”

Once again, the woman paused, trying not to cry.

She said:

I saw her yesterday. She’s back with those other people now. She said she needed time to think about it and understand everything. It’s very difficult for me.

They saw the suspected abductor only once close up.

“On our first visit to their house with the police, I saw her. We didn’t speak – we just looked at each other. When the police went back there the second time, they arrested her.”

A police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said: “Police members did forensic tests and collected DNA samples. The results were the breakthrough in this kidnapping case.”

He said a 50-year-old woman had been arrested and had appeared in the Ermelo Magistrates’ Court on November 30.

“She was released on R1 000 bail and her case was postponed until January 18 2022.

“The suspect’s name is being withheld to protect the victim’s identity.”