SA Council of Churches calls for dialogue to end attacks on foreign nationals

“There is a need for serious nation building. We are not one nation at all.”

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, secretary-general of the SA Council of Churches (SACC), said this during the launch of the SACC National Indaba on non-South African persons in society and the economy on Wednesday.

The initiative is aimed at addressing issues relating to allegations that foreign nationals were taking up jobs meant for locals.

This followed clashes in Alexandra township on Monday between undocumented foreign nationals and members the Dudula Movement, which according to police was not related to Operation Dudula.

In the aftermath of the Alexandra clashes, six people were reportedly arrested for attacking foreign nationals on Monday.

Operation Dudula has also been vocal against illegal foreign nationals.

As part of the initiative, Mpumlwana said proposals would be accepted from different stakeholders and individuals on how the challenges facing society could be resolved. These submissions would be analysed for solutions.

Next month and in May, a series of conversations would take place with parties which made submissions. He said the special engagement sessions would be held with several organisations, including those made up of foreign nationals and various government departments.

Throughout this process, he said, a research unit would focus on gathering relevant information and verifying the claims made in the submissions. He cited, as an example, the claim that the trucking industry was employing non-South Africans.

Mpumlwana said this needed to be backed up by statistics. “We need to talk about evidence-based things.”

He said then solutions and alternatives would be looked into on what to happen to issues affecting foreign nationals. These engagement sessions would culminate in a broad forum that would be represented by several organisations. “No voice will be undermined,” Mpumlwana said, adding that they expected the forum to sit around June 21.

But this would depend on the submissions made, he said.

Not a ‘Rainbow Nation’

He said South Africa had not arrived at the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s “Rainbow Nation”.

Mpumlwana said work had to be done to build the nation. He said 77% of young people were unemployed. He said:

That’s seven out of 10. If somebody says you are not employed because of foreign nationals. What do you expect them to do? These young people see the sun rises and set with nothing to do.

According to Statistics SA, the majority of the poor were black and coloured people, he added.

While residents in poor communities were struggling, tenderpreneurs built themselves big houses in those areas. He said the indaba should have a far reaching economic transformation impact and sectors of the economy that attract the large numbers of the excluded majority would need to be identified.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, head of the Anglican Church of SA, said they were motivated by the scripture to embark on the initiative.