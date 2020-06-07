SA schools say it’s all systems go

NEWS

Despite concerns about the provision of masks, pupils in grades 7 and 12 are set to return to school tomorrow.

Teachers’ unions and school governing bodies told City Press this week that progress had been made by the department of education to deliver the required safety materials for teachers.

But stakeholders in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga expressed concern that there was no monitoring mechanism to check whether every school would continue to be provided with all the necessary equipment and safety measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus infections.

This comes after Friday’s dismissal by the Constitutional Court of an urgent application, brought by the One South Africa Movement, to gain direct access to the court in a bid to stop schools reopening tomorrow.

City Press understands that the merits of the case were not heard by the court. The One South Africa Movement is heading to the high court in an attempt to force government to come up with a monitoring mechanism in schools.

The ruling by the apex court followed a meeting between director-general of basic education Mathanzima Mweli and education stakeholders. At the meeting, held on Thursday, Mweli updated those in attendance about progress made.

As the PEU, we would like a task team to be established that can monitor compliance at all levels – be it provincial, district or circuit level – and play an oversight role. This will ensure that an early warning system is in place Professional Educators’ Union

A similar meeting – attended by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga , provincial education MECs and unions – took place yesterday.

Speaking to City Press about Thursday’s meeting, Johannes Motona, president of the Professional Educators’ Union (PEU), said Mweli had reported that teachers were more optimistic than they had been the previous week, despite still being anxious about the state of their schools’ readiness to reopen.

However, Motona said, attendees were concerned that Mweli’s report was not based on substantial evidence and contradicted prevailing conditions in schools.

Regarding scholar transport, Motona said Mweli had indicated that the necessary resources to transport designated pupils had been provided. However, Motona said, there was uncertainty about whether this was really the case.

He said an agreement was signed by labour and the department last Saturday, detailing protocols to be followed in dealing with teachers who had comorbidities.

Read: Reopening of schools: Angie Motshekga’s vinegar approach grates

According to Motona, Mweli also said that provinces would fill vacancies in schools. Regarding the delivery of masks, he said that, in most schools, masks had been delivered only for teachers.

He said Mweli had indicated that special schools and schools catering to children with disabilities were ready to reopen.

Stakeholders were also told that the curriculum was being amended. But Motona said no workshop for teachers dealing with the trimmed curriculum had taken place this week, as had previously been agreed with unions.

“As the PEU, we would like a task team to be established that can monitor compliance at all levels – be it provincial, district or circuit level – and play an oversight role. This will ensure that an early warning system is in place.”

Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA, said certain issues were still cause for concern ahead of pupils’ return to school tomorrow.

“The tide is such that schools will have to reopen,” he said, “even though things are not well in every instance. But when we look back, I think we will say that we have done more for the schools this time than ever before in terms of turning back the clock on neglect,” Manuel said.

Schools that have put in the effort and have the will to be ready are likely to resume. Many parents, pupils and teachers want to get schooling going. Anthea Cereseto, CEO of the Governing Body Foundation

He expressed concern about schools’ readiness to welcome pupils in other grades at a later stage.

Chris Klopper, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysers Unie, said most schools would reopen, even though some provinces might not be 100% ready and some schools might be unable to reopen. But, he added, “it is evident that the various provinces have made huge progress”.

Anthea Cereseto, CEO of the Governing Body Foundation, said much effort had gone into preparing for the reopening of schools.

She said most schools were ready and that teacher morale had improved now that the basic safety materials had been provided and the adjusted curriculum had been announced.

“Most of the uncertainties have been cleared up, like what must happen with staff and children who suffer from medical conditions that make them more vulnerable in Covid-19 conditions.

"Schools that have put in the effort and have the will to be ready are likely to resume. Many parents, pupils and teachers want to get schooling going. This is not to say that there is not an element of anxiety. However, schools cannot stay closed until the Covid-19 risk is over,” she said.

Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools, said the organisation was satisfied that its members were set to go.