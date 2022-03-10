Sandton Tinder Swindler received R1.7 million in cash from victim, court hears

NEWS

The man dubbed the “Sandton Tinder Swindler” received R1.7 million in cash from his ex-girlfriend who has laid a case of fraud, money laundering and theft of money against him.

Amon “Amonelo” Namara appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ court on Wednesday for a formal bail application. He was granted bail of R500 000.

He will be back in the same court on April 29.

On granting him bail, Magistrate Nishani Beharie said: “Bail is set at R500 000. You will report once a week to your nearest police station. No contact should be made with witnesses. You are to hand over all your passports to the investigating officer and you are not to leave the Republic of South Africa.”

Namara sighed in relief and appeared to be holding back tears as he kept rubbing his eyes and adjusting his mask as the magistrate granted him bail.

For the first time since his arrest two weeks ago, details of his case were revealed as an affidavit deposed by the woman who accused him of defrauding her was laid bare. In the affidavit, which was read in court, the woman alleged that she had given Namara R3 million in May last year.

The man known as the #SandtonTindlerSwindler was granted half a million rand bail at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court today. pic.twitter.com/27g9iBG8IJ — Julia Madibogo (@Julia_Maite) March 9, 2022

Amon Namara appeared for a formal bail application today on charges of fraud, money laundering and theft of money after he was arrested in Sandton two weeks ago #SandtonTinderSwindler pic.twitter.com/D174rkTlms — Julia Madibogo (@Julia_Maite) March 9, 2022

She said she had deposited R1.3 million into his account and had given him R1.7 million in cash, which was borrowed from someone else.

The applicant made a business proposal to the complainant which needed money in order to start. The complainant indicated that she did not have money. However, the suspect persuaded the complainant to borrow money from someone as he (the applicant) was also going to do the same.

“The complainant bought into the idea as she wanted to pursue a business venture. She (the complainant) then spoke to her two friends who [lent] her the money. The money was deposited by the complainant’s friends into an FNB account. Some of the money was paid in cash, as the complainant withdrew some of the money and delivered it to the applicant. In total, the complainant paid the suspect an amount of R3 million towards a business proposal.”

The woman also alleged that Namara had cut all contact with her after receiving the money. She added that he had bought a new Mercedes Benz shortly after getting the money.

Clad in colourful Gucci sneakers, a black and yellow Louis Vuitton jacket and blue jeans, Namara buried his face in his hands as he sat in the witness dock opposite state prosecutor Goitsemang Gorewang.

Gorewang opposed bail, stating that Namara was a flight risk and was currently in the country illegally and had previously tried to obtain a visa using his ex-wife’s name fraudulently.

Gorewang said:

Investigation thus far revealed that the applicant obtained his visa through fraudulent means as he forged the signature of his ex-wife, who indicates in her affidavit that she neither gave nor signed the letter of support that was submitted to the department of home affairs for the relative’s visa application of the applicant.

Namara’s lawyer Eric Bryer argued that the Uganda national was not a flight risk and would not flee the country and leave his children behind.

Namara’s affidavit read:

I am innocent of the charges being prepared against me. I wish to confirm that I will be calling witnesses who were present at the alleged incident who will testify on my behalf as to my innocence, as well as presenting the court with documentary evidence as to my innocence.

He also revealed that he had a conviction from 2011 and a pending case at the Sandton Magistrates’ Court: “I have one previous conviction against me in 2010 for fraud and I can further confirm that there is one pending case against me at Sandton for common assault.”

In his affidavit, Namara said he was a sales rep at MSI Wheel and Tyre where he earned R35 000 a month.

He added that he currently resided with his girlfriend in a security estated in Midrand which is ten minutes away from his wife and two children whom he currently supports.

“I submit that my construed incarceration will prejudice my preparation for trial, as I would not be able to earn money to pay my legal representatives. There is a real possibility of my family suffering prejudice as I am the sole breadwinner,” he said.

Following a report by City Press newspaper on his arrest, scores of women came out to accuse the Ugandan of swindling them of thousands of rands after meeting them on dating site Tinder.

His ex-wife, a medical doctor, said she was swindled of money amounting to R800 000, while two girlfriends accused him of swindling them out of more than R100 000.

More charges are expected to be added to his docket.