Sanitation company goes to court to fight fronting allegations

The owner of a leading sanitation company who stands accused of fronting so he could score government tenders is trying to clear his name in court after an adverse finding against him by the Broad-Based BEE Commission.

In March 2021, the commission found that Hendrik Wicus Diedericks, the owner of Cemforce CC, used a front company to win government tenders to build toilets.

Diedericks managed to ward off a second investigation by the commission into his conduct after he applied for an interdict in the Pretoria High Court on April 15 2021.

He wants the commission’s report to be reviewed and set aside, and is still waiting for the date for the hearing.

A whistleblower first complained about the alleged fronting in 2017.

Diedericks not only owns 100% of Cemforce CC, he also holds a 74% stake in Izwelethu- Cemforce, which he allegedly used as a front because the company had black shareholders.

According to a report by the commission, which City Press has seen, Diedericks used Izwelethu as a front to score multimillion-rand contracts to build public and school toilets in municipalities in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West.

The second complaint was lodged by Sisanda Dyubeni in June 2021.

Dyubeni later approached the Public Protector’s office when he felt that the commission was not giving him feedback on his complaint.

The Public Protector’s office in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape informed Dyubeni this year that Diedericks had gone to court to challenge the findings.

No court date has been set regarding both his and the whistleblower’s complaints.

Dyubeni said:

I was not aware of what was going on with my complaint to the commission until I lodged another complaint with the Public Protector. I only learnt after the Public Protector’s report that the matter was in court.

According to the Public Protector’s investigation, Diedericks applied for an interdict because he believed that Dyubeni’s complaint contained the same allegations made by the whistleblower, which he had taken to court to be reviewed and set aside.

But the commission disagreed and filed papers to oppose the interdict.

Dyubeni was a Izwelethu-Cemforce director from November 13 2009 to September 22 2015.

He held 15% of the shares.

Three other black people each held 15%, while 40% was held by Diedericks’ wife, Yvette, and Maria Terblanche.

Three of the four black directors resigned in 2015 and Diedericks took over their shares.

The remaining black director’s shareholding was increased to 26%.

When Dyubeni resigned, he was paid R600 000, which he claimed was not equal to the value of his shares.

He said Izwelethu-Cemforce had won contracts valued at more than R900 million during his tenure.

Dyubeni started off as a foreman at Izwelethu-Cemforce earning R15 000 a month.

In 2009, he was offered shares and a new position as operations manager with a R25 194.22 monthly salary.

In his affidavit, he stated that Diedericks had controlled Izwelethu-Cemforce even though he was not a formal manager and the company had no assets.

Cemforce CC, on the other hand, controlled all the manufactured products, the intellectual property, the plants, and the trucks and bakkies shareholders used.

In his complaint, Dyubeni said Izwelethu-Cemforce’s shareholding and structure were “a total disgrace and a front for Diedericks and Cemforce CC”.

Dyubeni said:

I did not get my fair share of the profits in relation to the 15% shareholding because Izwelethu-Cemforce was deceitfully milked dry.

He added: "When I wanted to see the financials, Wicus Diedericks just said: ‘Sign where indicated, you won’t understand what’s in there anyway.’ In reality, Izwelethu-Cemforce was just a BEE front used to channel money, a sort of money laundering machine that retained no real profits and simply paid through its income [minus the cost of building the toilets] to Cemforce or wherever Wicus Diedericks wanted such funds to go.”

In relation to the whistleblower’s complaint, the commission found that:

. Cemforce CC was compliant with broad-based BEE policy and was being used as an opportunistic intermediary by Izwelethu-Cemforce, which was not compliant. Izwelethu-Cemforce was being used as a conduit by Cemforce CC to secure government tenders and contracts. The work was executed by and for the benefit of Cemforce CC and funds paid were diverted to Cemforce CC.

. Bank statements showed that, immediately after government paid a lump sum into Izwelethu’s account, the money was transferred into Cemforce CC’s bank account with different references. This suggested that Izwelethu-Cemforce was used as a front to bid for government work.

. Two documents showed no active participation of Rucracial Melissa Willis, who held 26% of the shares. This information was submitted by the Sekhukhune and Dr Ruth Mompati district municipalities.

. The report concluded that the Izwelethu-Cemforce and Cemforce CC arrangement, orchestrated by Diedericks, amounted to fronting and resulted in the misrepresentation of the broad-based BEE status of Izwelethu-Cemforce to secure tenders.

According to Cemforce CC’s website, the company has built 500 000 toilets in 213 projects throughout the country since 1997 for the benefit of 3 million users.

Diedericks previously said he would not comment as the matter was sub judice.