Over 100 animals killed in suspected poisoning in Kruger National Park

accreditation
Laila Majiet
A further 20 vultures were discovered at the poisoning scene and were in a bad condition. Photo: Supplied
Over 100 vultures and a hyena have died after feeding on a buffalo carcass near Punda Maria in the Kruger National Park.

The grisly discovery was made on Thursday morning near the park fence bordering a village.

Two similar incidents were reported in the same area last year.

“Rangers on patrol discovered the carcass of a buffalo, which appeared to have been laced with poison. They also found over 100 dead vultures and a dead hyena likely to have fed off the carcass,” SANParks said.

A further 20 vultures were discovered at the poisoning scene and were in a bad condition.

With the assistance of the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), these birds were rushed to Shingwedzi and Moholoholo rehabilitation centres for treatment.

Yolan Friedman, CEO of the EWT and SANParks board member, expressed her concern that:

given the critical status of vultures globally, poisonings at this scale places the species at increasing risk of extinction.

The scene has been cordoned off for further investigation and the carcasses have been burnt to ensure that there are no further poisonings.

Initial indications are that some of the carcasses were harvested for their body parts.

SANParks confirms that the matter has been referred to the police for investigation.

Gareth Coleman, the managing executive of the Kruger National Park, said: “This reprehensible act once again highlights the ever-present danger of poisoning by unscrupulous people. We cannot afford to let our guards down and we call on law-enforcement agencies outside the park to move swiftly to arrest the perpetrators.”

This is a developing story and will be updated in due course.

