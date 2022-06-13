35m ago

add bookmark

Second fire at Steve Biko Hospital in two weeks

accreditation
Karabo Ledwaba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Steve Biko Hospital. Photo: Gallo Images / Getty Images
Steve Biko Hospital. Photo: Gallo Images / Getty Images

NEWS

Another fire has broken out at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria – the second in just two weeks. The blaze is believed to have started in a linen closet in a medical ward at 6:15pm on Sunday.

It is believed that the fire could have been caused by cigarettes.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana says:

While the definite cause of the fire is unknown, the facility has confirmed that a number of fresh cigarette butts were found close to the area where the fire started.

Patients were temporarily evacuated as a safety precaution. There were no casualties.

“The fire was quickly extinguished by staff in the facility and by 8:15pm, patients were returned to the ward.”

Kekana said City of Tshwane officials declared the site safe for re-entry.

READ: Classrooms set alight at schools across the country prompt arson investigation

City Press has been reliably informed that the hospital’s emergency unit is not operational following the fire.

However, Kekana insists that it’s business as usual.

Hospital fires appear to be happening more frequently.

A fire broke out at the Steve Biko Hospital on May 30.

READ: Fire breaks out at Steve Biko Academic Hospital

The blaze started in a Wendy house used as a temporary storage unit for Covid-19 medical waste.

At the time, Kekana said there were no patient or staff casualties as only the temporary structure was affected.

“The fire broke out at around 1:20am at the Wendy house. It also affected a special temporary isolation unit and a tent used for triage (for examining sick or injured people).

“About 18 patients and a corpse that were in separate temporary structures close to where the fire broke out had to be moved to other areas of the hospital as a safety precaution.”

Kekana said that the cause of that fire has not been determined.

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Delivering the 

news you need

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
firesteve biko academic hospitalhealthhospital

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of City Press here.
Read now
Podcasts
Podcast | My Money: How to plan for a lifestyle change

13 May

Podcast | My Money: How to plan for a lifestyle change
Podcast | My Money | Ageing with dignity

21 Apr

Podcast | My Money | Ageing with dignity
Podcast | My Money | What is a fair fee to pay for financial advice?

07 Apr

Podcast | My Money | What is a fair fee to pay for financial advice?
Podcast | My Money | Where to invest with rising volatility

04 Feb

Podcast | My Money | Where to invest with rising volatility
Listen to our latest podcasts.
Voting Booth
A new report by the Electoral Integrity Project, which looks at the quality of electoral integrity worldwide, has identified South Africa as having the second-highest level of integrity in its elections in Africa. Do you agree with the report?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No
54% - 323 votes
Yes
28% - 166 votes
We should be first
18% - 110 votes
Vote
Previous Results
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo