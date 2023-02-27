5h ago

Several Gauteng public hospitals don't have valid fire certificates

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
Charlotte Maxeke hospital is one of the eight hospitals affected by fire in the province. Photo: Sthembiso Lebuso/City Press
Charlotte Maxeke hospital is one of the eight hospitals affected by fire in the province. Photo: Sthembiso Lebuso/City Press

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has announced that several public hospitals in the province don't have valid fire clearance certificates.

Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed this on Monday in a written reply to DA's questions in the Gauteng legislature. 

She said most public hospitals did not have floor plans or adequate fire detection systems.

READ: ‘Fire extinguishers were not working when Charlotte Maxeke hospital was gutted with fire’ - says witness

When Nkomo-Ralehoko was asked how often hospitals were inspected for fire and infrastructure safety, she said the last fire safety inspection at Dr George Mukhari hospital was conducted by the City of Tshwane Municipality in 2016.

Sebokeng Hospital has not been inspected by the fire and infrastructure department. Internally, fire safety inspections are conducted by the occupational health and safety department. However, at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital, inspections had not been done.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said Weskoppies Hospital was inspected by a Tshwane Municipality law enforcement officer in 2018. 

"There were findings that they had to work on, some of which could be corrected by the Weskoppies Hospital's environmental health practitioner." 

She said the only two hospitals with valid fire certificates were the Thelle Mogoerane and Bertha Gxowa hospitals.

Nkomo-Ralehoko added other hospitals facing challenges were Tembisa Hospital dealing with non-compliance with the institution's infrastructure and insufficient fire equipment. At Helen Joseph Hospital, there were no hospital flood plans and the fire detection did not cover all areas.

READ: Second fire at Steve Biko Hospital in two weeks

Meanwhile, the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital needed to be inspected and assessed for compliance and a fire detection system had to be installed.

She mentioned there were no emergency exits at the Far East Rand Hospital due to structural challenges and only some floors had emergency exit doors. South Rand Hospital, which was built in 1954, had old infrastructure and was declared non-compliant on June 9 2021.

Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom said there had been at least eight provincial hospital fires in the last seven years. He added:

These occurred at the Charlotte Maxeke, Chris Hani Baragwanath, Steve Biko, Tambo, Bheki Mlangeni and Carletonville hospitals, but none of them has adequate fire-prevention measures to prevent a repeat.

He said it was scandalous that so little had been done to upgrade fire security in public hospitals.

"We need to know what form and measures are being taken to ensure staff and patients are protected from fire hazards," he said. 

