Six government officials to face the music for R588 million unutilised Covid hospital

Six government officials have been found responsible and charged for the ballooning of refurbishment costs for the AngloGold Ashanti Western Deep Levels Hospital in Carletonville on the West Rand in Gauteng.

The province's premier, Panyaza Lesufi, revealed this during the release of the preliminary report of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the hundreds of millions of rands of alleged graft at Tembisa Hospital on the Gauteng East Rand.

Lesufi said: "Three of these individuals are from the department of health and three are from the department of infrastructure."

Lesufi said that R50 million had initially been budgeted for the refurbishment of the facility, but even after R588 million had been spent on it, the multimillion-rand Covid-19 hospital was not suitable to be occupied, let alone utilised.

"The department of health feels that the institution is not conducive to being utilised," Lesufi explained.

All government departments feel they cannot utilise it; it is not safe as zama zama's [informal mine workers] have taken over the hospital.

"This means that we rehabilitated an institution at the value of R588 million but do not own it, because the mine refuses to hand the property over to us."

The hospital was provided to the Gauteng health department in a lease agreement by AngloGold Ashanti in 2021. It was identified as a Covid-19 critical care facility for the West Rand, having been vacant for 15 months. It was officially opened last year in May, with 80 of the 181 beds planned for the facility handed over.

But it was only in late June last year that the first two patients were admitted. Not long thereafter, the Gauteng health department terminated its lease at the AngloGold Ashanti hospital, in August last year.

The SIU was tasked with investigating corruption, malpractice, maladministration and irregularities in the procurement of goods and services, including leased accommodation.

The investigation found that Pro-Serve Consulting had been appointed to render professional architectural, electrical, mechanical, and civil and structural engineering services, while Thenga Holdings would provide general construction work.

While the six individuals are, according to Lesufi, being taken to task for their alleged involvement in what he says has lost the department of health millions, he was adamant that "there are other senior people who need to be held accountable for this".

With the building uninhabitable, the premier said the provincial government had decided to "cut its losses" and "let this investment go", but said all those involved would be taken to task.

All the people who were responsible for taking the cost to R588 million must be identified and tracked, have their assets frozen and return the monies. As government, we are removing ourselves from that institution because we cannot use it. The SIU has not been tasked with retrieving the money that belongs to the state. Panyaza Lesufi

Early this year, Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said that only 147 Covid-19 patients had been treated at the hospital.