Skeem Saam’s Madondo allegedly threatens teen after hitting her with car

Popular Skeem Saam actor Bongani Madondo has been accused of failing to control his temper after he reportedly hit a pupil with his car and acted out instead of apologising.

Madondo took it even further and opened a case against the pupil and her father after she shared details of the incident on social media. The incident happened last week next to the Emshukantambo Secondary School in Pimville Zone 1 in Soweto when the pupils were making their way home.

The actor, who plays Sifiso on the popular SABC1 soapie, was with his partner and child, who attends the same school, when he allegedly hit the pupil, who cannot be identified because she is a minor.

'Do you know who I am?'

The Grade 11 pupil said she had her earphones on and was listening to music when a car hit her on her legs. She was surprised when she realised the actor was the driver. He was allegedly driving in the wrong lane and did not show any remorse after the incident.

“This man bumped me on purpose; his car was not in the right lane. He continued to drive in [my direction] even when I tried to walk on the pavement.

“He then got out of his car and started swearing at me. He said, ‘Do you know who I am and what I’m capable of?’,” said the girl, who recorded his number plate.

As he walked away, he allegedly said to her:

“You can take pictures, I don’t care. Mina ngiyayishayisa inja [I will hit a dog].”





After being exposed on social media, the actor showed up at the pupil’s home this past Saturday with the police. He said he had opened a case against her, without specifying what charges he had laid.

The teenager and her father drove to the Kliptown Police Station in Soweto and opened a counter case against Madondo for driving into her.

Refusal to remove social media posts

However, the actor denied hitting her with his car, claiming that he had only bumped her school bag.

The teen said: “I think we spent close to 90 minutes trying to get a solution for this. He denied everything, so they [the police] said there won’t be a case. But they said I should delete my posts on Instagram and Facebook. My dad told them they would not be removed. The police took our statements in separate rooms and said we should call to get a case number. They put our statements in one docket; I don’t know why.”

The father said he did not understand when Madondo said he “only bumped the school bag, and not the child”.

“So, the police asked if the school bag was not carried by the child. He said, yes, it was. My other concern is that the car’s bonnet is low, how does it get to the school bag and miss the child?

“He also said that he got out and checked his car [for dents]. I asked him what he was checking? So it means he checked because there was an impact,” the father said.

He said they were still waiting for the case number. He added that he had taken his daughter to the doctor, but she was given a clean bill of health. However, his daughter was still limping as she felt pain in her legs.

“He [Madondo] said, if my daughter had not had earphones on, she would not have been bumped [by his car]. We asked him why he was driving in the wrong lane and his explanation was that schoolchildren were all over the street,” explained the upset father.

“He was not fighting [with us] at the police station. At some point, he [even] apologised for swearing at her. But then he kept on denying swearing at her ... even the police were confused [by his conduct]. The police and the school principal asked us to remove the social media posts. The principal even asked us to sit down and try to find common ground since any one of us could go to jail. I do not have a problem.”

We just want an apology

The father said he did not care whether Madondo was popular or not, he just wanted him to own up to what he did.

“This whole thing hurts me, especially because someone did something and then denied it. It is better to apologise because we all make mistakes.

“I don’t want his money, I just want him to be honest about what happened and apologise. That’s all I want,” he added.

Madondo did not respond to an email sent to him requesting comment.

When City Press reached out to his colleagues to ask for his cell number, this reporter was told he asked them not to share his contact details.

By the time of going to print, police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, who said he was not aware of the case, had not sent a comment to City Press.