Sona and the work of Parliament to continue, probably at different venues

The presiding officers of Parliament have assured South Africans that the state of the nation (Sona) address and other programmes of the state will continue as planned.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and national council of provinces chairperson Amos Masondo were joined by Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille in briefing the media on Monday regarding developments at Parliament after a fire broke out on Sunday morning. A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the blaze.
READ: Parliament fire: Political parties react as more fire fighters arrive on Monday morning
This is the second fire to take place in Parliament. The first one occurred last March, for which an electrical fault was blamed.
Mapisa-Nqakula said they had received offers to use the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the Sona address. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis had also offered the Cape Town city hall or the municipal council chambers for that purpose.
“The opening of Parliament, Sona and the budget will continue as planned,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.
She said the mayor’s offer highlighted the willingness of South Africans to reach across political divides in social cohesion and the nation.
Masondo said one of the biggest losses South Africans had suffered in the fire was the burning down of the National Assembly chambers, which were built between 1983 and 1985. He expressed gratitude that some other important sections had been saved, including the national council of provinces chamber and offices, the parliamentary library, the museum and its artworks.
“We assure all the people of South Africa that we’ll leave no stone unturned in enabling appropriate action to be taken by all the relevant authorities,” he said.
READ: Photos | Parliament on fire
An emotional Mapisa-Nqakula also revealed for the first time that the National Assembly had been “totally gutted” by the fire. Not even the presiding officers had access to the burnt building, which was still a crime scene. She added that forensic investigators were working with the police to establish the cause of the blaze.
“The information we gained from a session we had with the fire chief gave us an indication of the extent of the damage,” she said.
“I want to express this as my personal view and I think other people may be feeling the same way: there was fire at the old assembly building, where there was no destruction, as such – just some damage. However, the new National Assembly building was completely gutted. You need to know this because even its ceiling has now collapsed.”
She questioned how it was possible that a fire which had started in “some part of the old assembly would find its way to the new one – to the new chambers – without fire or some damage along the corridors leading to them. We don’t know.
“This is a very abnormal situation. We know that on March 16, there was a fire in Parliament and a report came out of that process. Its findings were that it was due to an electrical fault and public works have already begun implementing the report’s recommendations,” she said.
This time, however, the extent of the damage indicated that the blaze could not have been caused by an electrical fault, she said. Nor could it be linked to the previous blaze.
“The portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure is saddened that the facilities of the apex institution of democracy were damaged by fire. The committee has consistently stated in its oversight reports that all government buildings have to undergo planned, rather than ad hoc, maintenance,” said chairperson Nolitha Ntobongwana.
She said the committee eagerly awaited the investigations and reports of the disastrous and would ensure that a formal inquest into the cause of the fire was speedily undertaken. The committee also wanted a full report on the fire that damaged the old assembly building in March last year.
De Lille said a team of electrical, structural and mechanical engineers team had arrived in Cape Town on Monday morning and were busy assessing the damage, the costs and the timeframe needed to begin repairs. They had been joined by a team of fire forensic experts.
READ: Suspect arrested in connection with Parliament fire
De Lille confirmed that there had been no monitoring of Parliament’s CCTV footage when the fire occurred – a clear indication that security had been breached.
The temperature inside the burnt buildings, she said, was currently 100°C – a drop of 400°C since Sunday. However, she said a drone would be deployed inside the buildings to assess the structural damage until the temperature cooled sufficiently for a physical inspection.
“The teams have told me that by Friday morning, they’ll be [ready] to give me a preliminary report of their estimates,” said De Lille.