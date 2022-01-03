Sona and the work of Parliament to continue, probably at different venues

NEWS

The presiding officers of Parliament have assured South Africans that the state of the nation (Sona) address and other programmes of the state will continue as planned.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and national council of provinces chairperson Amos Masondo were joined by Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille in briefing the media on Monday regarding developments at Parliament after a fire broke out on Sunday morning. A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the blaze.

This is the second fire to take place in Parliament. The first one occurred last March, for which an electrical fault was blamed.

