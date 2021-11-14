The NPA’s Ace case flip-flop

NEWS

In its attempt to woo Moroadi Cholota to turn state witness against her former boss, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, in the Free State asbestos case, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) gave her a written assurance that its interest in her was only as a witness and that she was not “a future accused”.

But state prosecutor Johannes De Nysschen has since made a U-turn after Cholota, a former PA to Magashule in the Free State premier’s office, refused to implicate him in wrongdoing.

Cholota also faces an extradition application from the US, where she is currently studying on a scholarship while the Free State government covers her living expenses.

Last week she told City Press that she was charged, on the spot, with corruption, fraud and money laundering in relation to the mismanaged R255 million Free State asbestos audit tender after she refused to capitulate to “intimidation” tactics from the Hawks and the FBI, who tried to get her to sign a predrafted statement on issues unknown to her.

Cholota exchanged at least six emails with the Hawks and the NPA last November in a discussion to establish the basis on which the court was told she was a state witness in the asbestos case without her knowledge.

De Nysschen said in one of the responses that:

the attorney of Magashule sent us a letter a while back indicating that he is representing both you and Magashule. Since the latter is now an accused, there cannot – as dictated by law – be contact between the two of you or between his attorney and you or by anyone acting on behalf of the accused or his attorney.

“They were under the impression that you were a future accused, which position I had to address in court. I also had to put it clearly on record that you are a witness of the state and requested the court to note a bail condition that they do not make any contact with you,” he wrote.

Cholota’s camp viewed the charges against her as “a vindictive move by the authorities because they could not co-opt her in their political trial against Magashule”, who was in May placed on temporary suspension as secretary-general of the governing ANC pending the conclusion of the criminal case against him on the same charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Cholota said in the email exchange that she only understood in the media that the case related to the asbestos contract in the department of human settlements in the Free State:

I am confused because as a PA in the premier’s office, I was nowhere near supply chain management of departments or the department of human settlements.

“I feel like you are ordering me to be a witness on something that I have no intimate knowledge about. This is seriously worrying to me and I don’t feel safe anymore, especially since I was also visited by the FBI here in the US.”

“Seeing that I have not made an affidavit to the police since the contract was awarded and I don’t know how I fit in into this contract or anyone of them for that matter, I would appreciate if your investigation officer or you could send me information that shows my relevance or what you will want me to be a state witness about in this asbestos investigation, as well as and dates and times of my involvement.”

The state alleged that Magashule benefitted from money that companies which did business with the Free State government donated to students in need for educational expenses. The company involved in the asbestos tender also donated to the students. As Magashule’s assistant, Cholota was involved in requesting the funds on behalf of those students who approached the premier’s office for help.

De Nysschen also told Cholota in the email exchange last November that her witness testimony against Magashule would be based on the version that she gave at the state capture commission of inquiry in December 2019, in which she told commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that she used her own discretion to identify which businesspeople to approach to help the struggling students and therefore Magashule played no role in that regard.

Who will testify against Ace?

In the Hawks’ request for mutual legal assistance to the US Attorney-General in June, the authorities said they needed evidence from Cholota:

to prove that gratifications have been paid on the order for Magashule or someone directed by him to act, or omit to act, improperly or illegally (corruption).

“Cholota is an essential witness in the aforementioned investigation, especially where it aims to dispose of the different offences committed by Magashule and other persons (natural or juristic) involved in the offences … due to her direct interaction and involvement with regards to various individuals and their activities…”

“The current investigation confirmed, among other things, that Ms Cholota corresponded with contractors and directed payments to certain beneficiaries on behalf of Mr Magashule.”

“Over the course of the investigation it became clear that Ms Cholota acted on the instruction of Mr Magashule to request certain payments from contractors. Email records located on devices used by Ms Cholota show instructions from the premier’s office to contractors to pay expenses such as travel and accommodation, study fees and equipment for students studying abroad and donations to the ANC.”

The Hawks wanted her bank records, scholarship fees at Bay Atlantic University in Washington DC, accommodation expenditure and other related expenses, saying that evidence of any receipt of unjustified money from any person would be “important documentary evidence”.

Others on the witness list of now 47 people were Mgashule’s Free State political nemesis Mxolisi Dukwana, police investigators, government officials, banking officials, mobile network officials, a DA Free State leader, a Public Protector official, a car dealer, and investigators from the Special Investigating Unit and from the Zondo commission.

Magashule’s legal team had demanded that the NPA clarify which witnesses would testify against him, but De Nysschen told the court last week that the state had declined to provide the requested list.