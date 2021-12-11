8h ago

add bookmark

Tighter lockdown restrictions on the cards?

accreditation
Norman Masungwini and Liezel de Lange
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

NEWS

Ahead of this week’s National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting, the nation is anxiously waiting for its outcome, particularly on the tightening of lockdown restrictions during the festive season.

The increasing number of Covid-19 has raised serious concern to many people though the government has been trying to calm the situation.

City Press understands that even President Cyril Ramaphosa is not happy with the sudden sharp increase of the transmission rate of the new variant that he called a meeting with the NCCC to discuss the way forward.

Sources within the presidency said Ramaphosa initially had no intentions to address the nation but might be forced to make several adjustment to the lockdown before the start of the festive period on Thursday.

The source said: 

Since his return from a working tour in the West African countries, he has been doing a lot of consultations about the issue.

The source said the most concerning thing for the president was the high number of gatherings especially during the festive seasons.

The president might be forced to reduce the number of both indoors and outdoors gatherings.

In his weekly column, Ramaphosa said he was concerned about the large gathering as it carries out huge transmission.

“He is considering proposing to the NCCC and cabinet a few adjustments which include banning the sale of alcohol on weekends and public holidays until mid-January. Don’t be surprised when we have a family meeting before Thursday. He is serious about protecting the country,” said the source.

READ | Omicron: We knew this was coming – Ramaphosa

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Omicron spreads faster than its Sars-CoV-2 predecessors and early information shows vaccine is less effective in preventing infection.

Yet it seems this variant makes most people less ill.

Omicron patients’ prognosis is probably still improved by vaccines and previous infections, but breakthrough infections (where people have been vaccinated and/or have had Sars-CoV-2 before and get it again) are widespread, says Professor Willem Hanekom, head of the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla:

Patients experience the full spectrum of symptoms, but we do not yet know what the ratios are (from severe to moderate illness).

“Our figures also show that people (in hospitals) who are vaccinated do better than those who are not.”

Dr Michelle Groome, head of public health at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (Nicd), said on Friday that there was an increase in hospitalisations, but that it was not increasing as fast as with previous waves.

“A smaller proportion of people are being admitted to hospital.”

READ | Limpopo and Western Cape cite vaccine effectiveness for low hospital admissions

According to Groome, patients (for now) are also staying in hospital for a shorter time than before and end up significantly less often in intensive care and need less oxygen.

The median stay in hospital is now four days compared to around 18 days in the first wave last year.

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Delivering the 

news you need

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
national coronavirus command councildr michelle groomem dr joe phaahlavaccinecovid-19restrictions

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of City Press here.
Read now
Podcasts
Podcast | MyMoney | Is cash now trash?

18 Nov

Podcast | MyMoney | Is cash now trash?
Podcast | My Money | How to bootstrap a business with just R6 500

04 Nov

Podcast | My Money | How to bootstrap a business with just R6 500
Podcast | My Money | Global investing made easy

23 Sep

Podcast | My Money | Global investing made easy
Winning Women | Dr Bha Ndungane-Tlakula: the curious doctor

05 Sep

Winning Women | Dr Bha Ndungane-Tlakula: the curious doctor
Listen to our latest podcasts.
Voting Booth
Were the knee-jerk travel bans imposed on SA following our detection of the Omicron variant necessary?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
We are being punished
48% - 160 votes
Rather safe than sorry
27% - 89 votes
They have every right
26% - 86 votes
Vote
Previous Results
The best of 2020
Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?

03 Jan

Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?
Here's what you read
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo