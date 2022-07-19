Top cop who fled with police vehicle dismissed

NEWS

A senior police officer who allegedly fooled SA Police Service management into believing she was highly qualified before disappearing with a police service-issued BMW without a trace has since been fired.

Lieutenant General Sibongiseni Thotsejane was served with a letter of dismissal last week.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed her dismissal.

“The position of divisional commissioner: technology management services remains vacant following the termination of service of the now former divisional commissioner.” Mathe said:

A senior manager has been appointed to act in the position pending the advertisement and filling of the vacancy.

In May, City Press reported that, according to highly placed sources, the officer, who had been absent without leave after the police’s human resources division requested original copies of her qualifications, faced an internal investigation.

City Press also reported that at least two cases were opened against Thotsejane at the Sunnyside Police Station – one for utilising a vehicle without the owner’s concern and malicious damage to property.

READ: Fugitive cop still on the run with police car



“She has sent a sick note, but she is nowhere to be found and cannot be reached on her provided cellphone number. She has also given mixed addresses, with some details pointing to the Western Cape and others pointing to the Eastern Cape.” One police source said:

The BMW police-issued vehicle, which she is driving, does not have a tracking device fitted and she cannot be traced.

According to at least three sources privy to the matter, the officer did not get paid through the normal payroll last month but was given R180 000 cash advance from the police service.



During her interview process, the officer claimed that she was a DJ, that she possessed a doctorate and had been a university professor before being appointed as head of the police’s technology management services.

Thotsejane’s lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, told City Press that his client had provided copies of the qualifications, but the police changed their stance and decided to charge her for a different matter.

“We have appealed against the dismissal at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council,” he said.