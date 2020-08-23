Tshwane taxi dispute is ‘complex’

NEWS

A group of disgruntled taxi operators in Tshwane’s Bosman station say they’re eagerly waiting to see whether Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo will have the courage to use the new powers given to him by the courts last week in a bid to curb taxi violence.

Last Tuesday, the Pretoria High Court granted a “historic” order empowering Mamabolo “to place taxi associations immediately under administration and to appoint an administrator acting in consultation with provincial structures of the minibus taxi industry”.

These included “associations which are riddled with internal rifts and fights that pose a threat to human life; and to restore good administration and prevent infighting or disputes, which are at the root of the taxi violence”, according to a statement from Mamabolo’s office last week.The court order also expressly directed the police “to act against transgressors who violate any aspect of the resolution that is now a court order”.

Five days before the court order, Mamabolo had met with 13 taxi operators from Pretoria who claimed they were being unfairly driven out of business by some of their colleagues at the Bosman station, and asked for government intervention.

The taxi operators, some of whom said their minibus taxis were idling at home because their drivers were allegedly kicked out of the rank, told Mamabolo that, for the routes between Pretoria and Johannesburg, and Pretoria to Mabopane, there were up to 21 minibus taxis owned by the association that were given priority every day to raise money for administration.

However, Mamabolo heard, priority would thereafter be given mainly to the fleet of one of their colleagues, named as Jotham Msibi, at the expense of everyone else.

Among the group were Joe Sibanyoni, Maqhawe Zondi and Oupa Kabine, who told the MEC that some of their taxis were being blocked from working at the station because they questioned the system.

They said it was difficult to complain because unknown men, some of them armed, were regularly patrolling the area.

Mamabolo said the dispute in Tshwane was the most complex challenge he’d so far faced, as it had the potential to destabilise the country’s capital city.

“This one is the most difficult of all the disputes I’ve ever handled,” he said, adding that he had started a mediation process.