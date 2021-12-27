Tutu to be cremated

NEWS

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will be cremated and his ashes will be interred at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

This was announced by Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on Monday morning at a press briefing about the funeral arrangements for Tutu, who died on Sunday. Makgoba said Tutu’s funeral would be held at the cathedral at 10am on Saturday, January 1.

Tutu (90) suffered from prostate cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 1997. He was the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Makgoba discouraged people from flocking to the cathedral to attend Tutu’s funeral, which he said would adhere to Covid-19 lockdown regulations and was therefore restricted to no more than 100 people. The list of possible attendees, he said, already stood at 500, more than 100 of whom were clergy.

“Please attend services in your local communities and parishes. Only a fraction of those who want to be at St George’s for the funeral can be accommodated in the cathedral, so please don’t get into a bus to Cape Town. We’ve arranged services at other cathedrals and local parishes so that we cater for your needs,” said Makgoba.

He added that several Anglican dioceses – including the Highveld Diocese, where Tutu began his ministry in Benoni – had planned memorial services. The City of Cape Town also planned to hold an interfaith memorial service on Wednesday.

Other planned memorials were at the Diocese of Kimberley and Kuruman, the Diocese of Pretoria, the Diocese of Johannesburg and St Mary’s Cathedral in Gqeberha. In addition, the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation would be hosting an event in Cape Town on Thursday evening in honour of the late archbishop emeritus.