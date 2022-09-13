Twenty-year wait for potable water in Hammanskraal continues as residents seek alternatives

NEWS

Modiegi Mutle was 63 years old when Hammanskraal's water crisis began.

Now 80, Mutle says she is perplexed how almost two decades later, her community still cannot drink the water from the taps, while the local government believes it'll take years to resolve the issue.

The octogenarian, who has been a resident of the area for most of her life, says:

I know that after 17 years, this is something some would say we should be accustomed to by now - that we cannot drink our tap water, or that every few months when we open our taps, all we get is brown or yellow water - but how do we get used to this? Especially young children who are not aware of how dire the situation is.

Since 2005, this community, in the north of Pretoria, has had to contend with brown, slimy tap water. Some residents have also been left traumatised after finding human faeces in their tap water.

The contaminated water is because of the ageing infrastructure at the Rooiwal waste water treatment plant discharging sludge into the Apies River and Temba Dam, which provide the community with water.

Mutle lamented:

It has been too long now and as a community, what more must we do before something is done?

'It'll take years'

However, according to City of Tshwane mayoral spokesperson Sipho Stuurman, Mutle and her community’s dilemma is far from being resolved as the project to upgrade the Rooiwal waste water treatment plant has been halted.

In 2018, residents protested against the poor quality of water. They believed that the water was contaminated, and could cause cholera and other health complications.

The plant was identified as the source of dirty water owing to its lack of capacity to purify wastewater, resulting in sludge being discharged into the Apies River.

Stuurman explained that while “Rooiwal is a key piece of infrastructure, the project needed to be halted because the contractor was not delivering”.

He told City Press:

Once the plant has been upgraded to full capacity, this will improve the quality of the water in Hammanskraal. But it will take time. It will take years for that to happen.

Mutle, who lives in Leboneng in Hammanskraal, opened up her home to City Press and shared how, for a long time, she and her husband had suffered from “week-long episodes of severe diarrhoea as a result of consuming tap water”.

She then decided to boil the water but found this ineffective.

“When you boil the water, you would see all this foam build up in the kettle. We knew that was not normal, and the smell and stains would remain.”

She demonstrated this to City Press and explained: “Today, the water is better because it seems clear. But one cannot drink it,” she pointed to strange particles floating in the water she poured from her tap.

“It seems like a seasonal thing because after a few months, one random day you open the tap and then the water is just brown or green, or sometimes very white. So we never know what to expect.”

Tankers supply water

The local government has supplied residents with water tankers.

“Currently, we do provide water through those taps, however, that is not drinkable water, but it can be used for cleaning as well as laundry. We have always advised residents not to drink this water,” Stuurman said.

He added:

We distribute drinkable water through water tankers in coordination with ward councillors, and communities should be in a position to know when and where water tankers are arriving because what is supposed to happen is that the elderly who cannot get to the tankers themselves should be assisted by ward councillors. That is how it is supposed to work.

Mutle, however, told City Press that as an elderly woman, this has proven difficult for her, adding that sometimes “we only hear that the tankers were in the area once in a month”.

“We never know when they will come. There is no schedule, so as an elderly person, how will you run after a tanker which is now hundreds of metres away from you and making its way out of the area as no one informed you it would be arriving?” she questioned.

Lack of clean water provides others with opportunities

Others in the area have seized upon the local government's failure and have taken it upon themselves to provide water to residents, at a cost.

Itumeleng Molekoa works with his brother Lehlogonolo who owns Crystal Water Systems, which provides purified water to affected residents.

He told City Press that this was an endeavour which they started last year, amid ongoing concerns and evidently, no action regarding the inconsumable tap water.

“We purify water and then sell it for R1 per litre. We get it from the municipal pump. We then purify and we store it and people are then able to come and purchase it,” he said.

“We have a lot of people coming to us for water. We sell about 1 000 litres a day.”

Asked if he thought the business would suffer should the current water crisis in the area be resolved, his answer was a resounding no.

“We will continue to sell because people have lost all confidence in the water here. So, even if we are told that the water is now clean and can be consumed, not everyone is going to believe it, let alone take the chance and consume it.”

The people's well helps too

“Sometimes, we see these tankers maybe once a month,” another resident, Sarah Skhosana, told City Press as she filled a 10-litre bucket with water from what the community had termed “the well,” which she said provided underground water.

While this is a small source of water, she explained that during the “many weeks when water tankers are nowhere to be seen, hundreds” of residents “line up at the well, from as early as 4am and could on some days spend an entire day here”.

A concerned Skhosana added: “Tap water is a no-no. Once we drink that then it is a clear sign of desperation and total deterioration.”