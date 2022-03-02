UJ and Wits confirm vaccination policy while Stellies and UCT play a waiting game as students return to campuses

NEWS

University campuses are beginning to resemble what they looked like before the devastating Covid-19 pandemic sent lecturers and students packing and onto online learning platforms.

Several of the country’s leading universities have instituted mandatory vaccination policies in a bid to get staff and students back on campus safely.

Wits University students returned to campus on March 1.

Mpho Lembo* a third-year student at Wits, said she found the return to campus overwhelming. “I spent the last two years isolating in a sense and coming back to campus to find a lot of people was a bit too much.” She said:

I am happy to be back though and hope that things eventually get back to normal.

Tshepo Magagula* a first-year student at the university, said initially he was not sure if he wanted to get vaccinated. “I had my doubts about the vaccine, but I just didn’t want anything messing with my studies. I eventually decided to get vaccinated.”

Wits said it was “fantastic to see students in class again and staff back on campus”.

Wits’ mandatory vaccination policy came into effect on Tuesday.

“Our objective is to ensure that our community is protected as far as possible from Covid-19 and one way in which to do so is by ensuring that people are vaccinated as quickly as possible,” the university said in a statement on Tuesday.

Almost 70% of Wits students and about 75% of staff have supplied the university with their vaccination certificates.

“Students and staff who do not want to vaccinate can apply for reasonable accommodation. Members of the Wits community who elect not to vaccinate on constitutional or medical grounds must apply for reasonable accommodation via the Wits MVax portal.

“We have not yet had any protests on campus pertaining to the implementation of the [vaccination] policy. Some student leaders feel the policy should not be made mandatory but they are still encouraging all students to vaccinate,” said Wits spokesperson, Shirona Patel.

UJ’s balancing act

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) resolved that all its campuses and facilities would be mandatory vaccination sites this year.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said its vaccination policy stated that staff, postdoctoral research fellows and students would need to provide the university with proof of their vaccination status before gaining access to any campus or facility.

“These measures also apply to ad hoc contractors, identified stakeholders and visitors. This outcome will ensure that the university’s staff, postdoctoral research fellows and students have optimal access to the university’s precincts for purposes of working, learning, research, laboratory and clinical work while protecting the health and safety of the university community and its stakeholders,” Esterhuizen said.

The need for optimal access to the campuses and facilities has become crucial in part because of the socioeconomic circumstances of the students, he added.

“Exemptions, based on medical or religious grounds, are considered. It is important to note, however, that UJ is balancing the rights of individuals against the collective rights of the broader university and the surrounding community,” Esterhuizen said.

Fully vaccinated UJ students will have their student access cards activated for all campuses and facilities.

“Partially vaccinated students [for example first vaccination completed if the specific vaccine required two doses] are conditionally registered.” Esterhuizen said:

Students have until end of March to comply with the conditional registration – that is to become fully vaccinated or risk having their studies cancelled.

Stellies and UCT play the waiting game

Stellenbosch University said that it was still looking to implement its vaccination policy.

“Last year, a risk assessment took place to determine the need for a Covid-19 vaccination rule in light of the institution’s operational requirements and the risk of virus transmission. A statement of intent was subsequently published followed by a draft rule. On December 3 2021, the university initiated public consultation, which was concluded on January 15 2022,” Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said.

The university received more than 1 200 inputs which were being considered.

“Once a response report is compiled, the university will consult internally.” He said:

The university council will have the final say and a recommendation is to be tabled at its first meeting of the year, which is scheduled for April 11 – or, if necessary, at a specially convened meeting earlier.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) said it was also working on getting its mandatory vaccination policy implemented.

In January the university published its draft policy, which proposed “the introduction of a campus-wide vaccine mandate that will be applicable to all staff, students, independent contractors, faculty of health sciences joint staff [working at UCT premises] and other visitors. All events held on UCT campus or premises, buildings, or residences, regardless of the organisers, are also covered by this draft policy.”

“The UCT council is meeting on March 12, where there will be deliberations after it receives a report and presentation from the vaccine mandate panel and then a final decision on the draft vaccine policy will be made,” said spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala.

* Not their real names