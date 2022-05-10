University cuts ties with Gardee’s alleged murderer

NEWS

The University of Mpumalanga (UMP) has cancelled contracts it had with Philemon Lukhele (47), one of the three men suspected of murdering Hillary Gardee, the daughter of attorney and EFF politician Godrich Gardee.

Lukhele hired out three accredited private student residences to UMP.

City Press has seen a cancellation letter that UMP dean of students Paul Maminza wrote to Lukhele with regards to the Insika Guest House facilities in Mbombela.

“The university has learnt, with serious concern, the allegations against the landlord/owner of Insika Guest House student accommodation facilities following the arrest and appearance of Philemon Lukhele in court on serious charges that include rape and murder,” he wrote.

“The university takes these developments very seriously and has, in keeping with its value of integrity and for the safety and wellbeing of our students, no other option but to cancel the accreditation of the three Insika Guest House facilities with immediate effect. All UMP students staying in these facilities have been informed of the cancellation of the accreditation of these facilities so that they will have to relocate to other accredited accommodation facilities.”

Lukhele and his co-accused – Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa (39) and Albert Gama (52) – appeared briefly in the Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court on Monday. They have not pleaded to their charges and abandoned applying for bail. They are due to appear in court again on June 9, pending further police investigations.

The three men face six charges – kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder, murder, rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and defeating the ends of justice. Their motive for allegedly killing Gardee is still unknown.

Lukhele is a research senior manager in Mpumalanga ANC chief whip Fidel Mlombo’s office. He is an exile from Eswatini and is a member of the pro-democracy People’s United Democratic Movement. He studied at the University of the Witswatersrand and was an SRC president.

Mkhatshwa is the adopted son of former Tshwane metro mayor Smangaliso Mkhatshwa. The family released a statement indicating that Sipho has a history of violence and that they had applied for a protection order against him. He was due to get married last weekend when he was arrested in Schoemansdal.

Gardee was reported missing on April 29. She and her adopted three-year-old daughter were last seen at Spar at the Nelspruit Plaza in Mbombela, where they were shopping.

Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation near the tourist town of Sabie on Tuesday last week.

Last night, her father offered a reward to anyone who could shed light to the police about how his daughter was kidnapped and murdered.

He wrote on social media:

Please DM [direct message] me with any information about shops she visited that day and what car she last went into when she left Spar. Please help me bring closure to myself and family. Someone saw it all. If your information is helpful to the police, our family will reward you handsomely. We need this information.







