'We have nowhere else to go' - lament Alex residents living on banks of Jukskei River

After devastating and deadly floods, residents living on the banks of the Jukskei River are adamant that they are there to stay.

Scores of shacks in the Setswetla informal settlement in Alexandra were washed away this past week as heavy downpours caused flooding across parts of Gauteng. Alexandra is among the affected neighbourhoods.

The flood left a trail of destruction with clothing, beds, and sheets of iron strewn across the riverbank.

Setswetla resident Bhekinkosi Masangwana told City Press:

At least no one died.

Masangwana described how while some shacks were swept away with no one inside, other dwellings were only partially submerged in water.

"The shacks were filled halfway up with water. It happened twice last week."

Further down the river, 15 people were washed away during a baptism ceremony last Saturday.

Gauteng was battered by severe storms last week with violent hail and heavy downpours, subsequently damaging cars and infrastructure.

The downside of living on the banks of the Jukskei River means residents must have an exit strategy. Masangwana explains: "Once it starts raining, we must always be prepared to vacate our shacks. When it starts to rain, we have to keep an eye out so that when the downfall gets heavier, I can collect a few valuables, such as my ID, other important documents and money, should I have some, for instance, lock my shack and then go find shelter somewhere else until the rain subsides."

The 32-year-old explains that this is because "half of the shack becomes submerged in water from the river due to heavy rainfall, so I cannot be inside when that happens, as was the case last week".

He further explained:

Once the rain subsides, we each come back to our places, get the belongings we can and air dry them somewhere and put them back in our shacks until the river floods again.

Asked what happens should the rain persist through the night, he simply replied, "we wait".

Mother of one Christina Kekana said that while she was scared of what could befall them, she had tried all she could to find a job so she could afford to move elsewhere, but without luck.

She was inside her shack with her two-year-old son when she felt her shack shaking.

"I then saw water and I picked up my baby and just ran. Now, I can't put him down. I live here because I have nowhere else to go. If I had a choice, I would not be here," she said as she let City Press inside her shack erected with planks and metal sheets.

With more rain expected to wreak havoc in the province and other parts of the country this week, residents are hoping for the best.

Orange level 5 warning: severe thunderstorms: Gauteng: 12 December 2022 14:00 - 23:59 pic.twitter.com/BHJ1SOc8k7 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2022

"We will see what happens when it comes. For now, there is nothing I can do. The rain will come and we will pray and stay," added resident Mahlobo Ntombela.

"We have been asking to be moved from here, but four years later, we are still here," he lamented.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the City of Johannesburg raised concerns over the safety of scores of residents living on the banks of the Jukskei River.

The city’s MMC for community safety, David Tembe said there were plans to relocate residents living next to the Jukskei River to a safer place.

He mentioned: