Whistleblower on Eskom corruption under investigation for the crimes he exposed

A businessperson from Mpumalanga who blew the whistle on corrupt Eskom employees who were allegedly fleecing his company after it was awarded a R400 million contract is now the target of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation.

Lloyds Sambo, the husband of former Rise FM and Ligwalagwala FM current affairs presenter Carol Sanderson, submitted a dossier to Eskom executives, accusing the utility’s employees of making demands and trying to remove his company, Tamukelo Business Enterprises, which had a contract to supply potable water for the construction of Kusile Power Station.

Sambo and Sanderson are now the ones in trouble, after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the SIU authority to investigate corruption at Eskom in 2018.

The investigation resulted in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the SIU obtaining a preservation order on the couple’s properties, which include a five-star lodge in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, two houses, five cars, a golf cart and a quad bike.

According to the NPA, Tamukelo, which provided water trucking services to the Kusile project site from June 2009 to November 2020, made various payments to the benefit of various current and former Eskom officials.

This alleged corrupt relationship resulted in one Eskom employee, Duduzile Babalwa Moyo, receiving a total of R24.5 million.

“The SIU’s findings implicate the members and representatives of Tamukelo Business Enterprises. The preliminary investigations by the SIU revealed that Eskom, in respect of this case, lost almost R400 million from the unlawful tender which was granted to the vendor for the transportation of raw and potable water from Kendal Power Station to Kusile Power Station,” the NPA said.

Sambo declined to comment in detail, saying he was still consulting with his lawyers.

“Unfortunately, I cannot comment on the merits and demerits of the case as I have not received any documents from the investigating authorities.” He said:

I became aware of this from media publications.

The preservation order was made public by the NPA and the SIU in a joint media statement on January 20.

Sambo, however, confirmed that he had compiled a dossier explaining how greedy Eskom employees were demanding money from his company and went as far as dictating who should be appointed at the company.

“A senior Eskom executive pleaded that I retract the dossier and the matter would be addressed internally,” he said.

Sambo, who was a regional Eskom manager before venturing into business, said he had withdrawn the dossier in the hope that an internal enquiry would be forthcoming.

“It seems I was convinced to withdraw the dossier to protect corrupt elements within Eskom.”

The alleged demands by Eskom employees included being instructed to maintain schools in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, one of which was the alma mater of one of the Eskom employees, along with buying trucks for politicians in Emalahleni.

Payments due to his company, Sambo said, were also unreasonably delayed and withheld to coerce him into acceding to the employees’ demands.

Sambo survived two car crashes over the duration of the contract, which he suspects were attempts to harm him.

“One of the accidents put me in a coma in 2014, but money was being transferred to these alleged beneficiaries during this time. Don’t you find that strange?”

When asked about the dossier and if any action was taken, Eskom referred questions to the SIU.

City Press also asked Eskom whether the water trucking tender had been unlawfully awarded to Tamukelo, as the NPA and SIU statement said, and whether the utility had investigated such.

The utility said:

The matter in question was not investigated by Eskom, but formed part of the presidential proclamation of the SIU, therefore the investigation was conducted by the SIU, which reports to the president. Kindly direct your questions to the SIU.

The SIU did not respond to City Press’ queries.

The Tamukelo contract expired without any investigation being undertaken by Eskom about its alleged illegality or any of its bid committee members being questioned.

Sambo mentioned that his life and those of his family members were in danger because a former Eskom employee, who had been fired for corruption not related to the Tamukelo contract, had gained access to the secure estate where they live in an attempt to negotiate that Sambo destroy all information related to the dossier.