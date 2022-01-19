You won’t get stuck again on the Mabopane-Pretoria line Mr President – Mbalula

NEWS

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has reassured the public that measures are being put in place to ensure that the newly rebuilt rail infrastructure is protected.

Mbalula took a train from Mabopane to Pretoria on Wednesday to assess the progress made in the Mabopane recovery programme.

The minister said it should not take 30 years for the ailing rail system to be rejuvenated. He said:

We know that trains are not operating in most parts of the country. We are committed to bringing to life 10 corridors per annum.

Mbalula said he was disappointed at the turnaround time of reviving the Mabopane-Pretoria line as the trains should have been back on track a long time ago. Train services on this route resumed on Monday after four months and two missed deadlines.

“I worked very hard to get to this point, to get the new Passenger Rail of SA (Prasa) board [in place]. I have gone through difficult times with the administrater and with the old board. The stories of the Zondo commission are coming about what happened in this place.”

Mbalula said the issues facing the Mabopane corridor became evident in 2019 when President Cyril Ramaphosa was stuck on a train on the Mabopane line for more than three hours during an election campaign.

He reassured:

Today, Mr President, the train is back on the line. It’s on time and doesn’t get stuck. We have spent R700 million and we have seen where it has gone to. The service cannot be interrupted.

He said the substations were upgraded because they are first to be attacked by what he called syndicates who work to disrupt services.

Mbalula said the system fell victim to disgruntled and grumpy security companies which were getting lucrative contracts for doing nothing and adding no value to the security of Prasa. In 2020, the agency announced plans to in source 3 000 security guards.

Part of the R255 million spent on upgrading the 14 substations went to increasing the number of trains the stations can handle and reducing copper content to “make Prasa assets less attractive to criminals, newly installed traction transformers are more energy efficient”.

“As we rebuild the passenger railway lines, we are putting measures in place to ensure that the newly installed equipment is protected through improved security interventions, inclusive of the walling programme, to avoid recurrence of the current situation,” he said.

The minister announced that a contractor had been appointed to erect high-strength walls around the 31 critical buildings at a cost of R50 million.

“Designs have been completed for the construction of a wall to protect the corridor.”

He urged the people to protect the trains and work with Prasa to guard against vandalism.