Investing 2021: Will companies affected by Covid be the best to put your cash into?

Angelique Ruzicka
According to US investment bank Morgan Stanley, American drug maker Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech could bring in nearly $13 billion (R19.4 trillion) next year, which the companies will share.
According to US investment bank Morgan Stanley, American drug maker Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech could bring in nearly $13 billion (R19.4 trillion) next year, which the companies will share.

BUSINESS

If you cast your mind back to what analysts and investment gurus predicted would happen this year, there’s bound to be none who would have guessed the chaos the world would face. Companies and entire sectors have been affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and many investors have lost money in their unit trust savings and pensions.

But when share prices dive, there are usually some opportunities to make money, as you can buy at the bottom end of the market and possibly benefit from the upswing. But are there still opportunities to be found next year?

Angelique Ruzicka looks at a few sectors that have been affected by Covid-19 in South Africa and beyond – either positively or negatively – and investigates whether investors could still see growth in them next year

PHARMACEUTICALS

According to US investment bank Morgan Stanley, American drug maker Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech could bring in nearly $13 billion (R19.4 trillion) next year, which the companies will share. Other providers of a Covid-19 vaccine have pledged to vaccinate millions without profit, but Pfizer is looking at it from a commercial point of view.

But some say that investors have already missed the boat.

Andrew Bradley, CEO of wealth management company Fiscal, says: “Where there are insights on progress and there is good traction to getting a vaccine, most of the hype has already been factored into the price. So it may be too late to buy now to get the benefit.”

With 80% of people having taken up some sort of healthy living activity during the lockdown and 42% of people resuming this activity after lockdown, the better-for-you product market experienced an exponential growth in sales
Greig Jansen

Bradley adds that investing in this sector could be a gamble: “Investors could get lucky or could lose out badly. Another factor to reflect on is that getting a vaccine is just one part of the solution. Producing it and distributing it are just as important, and this is mostly done by other companies.”

But Nosipho Nhleko, lead specialist - technical marketing: savings and investment solutions at Liberty, says you could take a chance if you can afford to: “If your goal is to take a punt and make a little bit on the market and if you have the money to do that, then go ahead.

“But I would not invest my last cents on the off-chance that Pfizer goes up.”

BEVERAGES

The South African drinks industry has suffered this year as a result of the complete bans on alcohol sales at the onset of the pandemic. Those that were able to pivot by selling online and abroad were able to recoup some losses.

Due to supply chain issues, there was also disruption in the wider beverage sector.

Greig Jansen, CEO of Pura Soda, explains: “During the full lockdown period, the beverages market experienced a negative growth of up to 30%. This was due to the disruption in the supply chain, with suppliers not being able to get stock into stores, and three out of five sales channels closing during this time. This of course saw a significant increase in online sales.”

Beer bottles filling on the conveyor belt in the b
The South African drinks industry has suffered this year as a result of the complete bans on alcohol sales at the onset of the pandemic.

Jansen believes growth opportunities could lie in businesses that are offering healthier alternatives: “With 80% of people having taken up some sort of healthy living activity during the lockdown and 42% of people resuming this activity after lockdown, the better-for-you product market experienced an exponential growth in sales.

“This was spurred by greater awareness of healthy or healthier alternatives and consumers approaching wellness more holistically, preferring drinks that offer a healthier alternative.”

TRAVEL AND ENTERTAINMENT

The travel and entertainment sectors have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic, but they could recover the most next year. Liberty’s Nhleko says it’s still a long-term investment consideration, but the likes of Tsogo Sun and mighty casinos could still recover quite a bit.

Provided the lockdown measures are not too stringent again, airlines could recover too, but Nhleko advises caution: “I’ve seen some airlines in Japan and a few other countries that are making back losses on their stocks.

Cabin interior of a modern passenger aircraft (wid
The travel and entertainment sectors have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic, but they could recover the most next year.

“Don’t give yourself a specific amount of time to make a certain amount of money – you have to understand that you won’t necessarily make what you want over a month.”

STICK TO WHAT YOU KNOW?

So, who will be the ultimate winners and losers next year? This is difficult to say and many are refusing to take the risk of making any predictions.

Fiscal boss Bradley cautions those who believe they could make a quick buck: “It might take a while to be fully rewarded, but it will occur in time. Some companies that have benefited during Covid-19 will continue to benefit after the pandemic ends; others may not.

“It is therefore critical that investors do their homework and invest in quality companies that will make the most they can of every environment they are faced with. Covid-19 is just one of the challenges.”

Real Estate is a best option to invest. Where to I
Real Estate is a best option to invest. Where to Invest concept, Investmets newspaper with loupe and marker. 3d illustration

Others maintain that it’s still best to invest in the stalwarts.

Jacques Plaut, portfolio manager at Allan Gray, says: “I can’t promise anything for next year. But some of the top shares we own for our clients are Naspers, Glencore, British American Tobacco, Woolworths and Nedbank. We think all of these are on attractive valuations and will give good returns over the long term.”

