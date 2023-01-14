ANC structures ordered to stop fighting

POLITICS

In an effort to renew and rebuild its structures from the bottom up, the ANC has ordered the Free State provincial and regional leaders to stop fighting. This comes as endless political squabbles have characterised branch meetings and divided the party.

The party has instructed the two structures to resolve their differences and convene their provincial and regional conferences before the end of April.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile said the party was worried about the state of its Free State formations and did not recognise the two parallel Mangaung regional structures that had been elected last month.

He said:

We don’t even have a provincial executive committee. In Mangaung, we don’t have a regional executive committee either, and we’re functioning with interim structures

Mashatile said the national executive committee (NEC) would focus more on the Free State to resolve these issues.

“We have to get these things right,” he said.

Newly elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula met with the interim provincial committee (IPC) last Saturday to discuss the problems and finalise the dates for the conference.

The Free State and the Western Cape remain the two provinces that have not yet met to elect their new leadership.

Mbalula expressed concern about this, since the term of office for the two provinces has lapsed.

Both of them have postponed their conferences several times because of political fighting at branch level, which prevented them from meeting the required threshold of 70%.

READ: ANC clamps down on feuding Mangaung factions

The IPC in the Free State, led by provincial chairperson hopeful Mxolisi Dukwana, assured Mbalula that it was ready to hold the conference, as it had met the threshold.

READ: Ramaphosa asks for patience as he mulls over Cabinet reshuffle

In a statement released on Thursday, the IPC confirmed that the branches that qualified after their branch general meetings numbered 242, which was about 75% of all its branches. The committee resolved to convene a provincial conference next weekend.

Dukwana is one of the people vying for the provincial chairperson’s position. He is facing a strong challenge from former Mangaung mayor Thabo Manyoni.

Saki Mofokeng is vying for the provincial secretary’s position on Dukwana’s slate, while Paseka Nompondo’s name appears on the Manyoni slate for the same position.

ALL EYES ON MANGAUNG

While the IPC’s road map to the provincial conference was welcomed by the party, the battle for control in Mangaung continues to dominate headlines. All eyes are on the investigation team appointed by the NEC to probe the deep divisions and parallel structures in the region.

Led by NEC member David Mahlobo, the national team has been tasked with examining the events leading up to the convening of a parallel regional conference in Mangaung, which – like several other regions in the province – has been plagued by internal rifts that resulted in parallel branches and defiance of upper structures.

READ: Mbalula brings fresh energy to declining ANC

Mangaung regional secretary Sabelo Pitso said his regional executive committee had presented its evidence of legitimacy to Mahlobo’s team on Thursday. This, he said, included proof that the correct process had been followed leading up to the regional conference, which was held at Imvelo Resort.

Pitso said:

We’ve presented what was required from us and we’re confident that nothing will change in terms of the leadership of the region as we know it to be.

He added that his regional executive committee was continuing to run the affairs of the party in the heavily contested region, which is viewed as crucial due to its resources and the fact that it is the only metro in the province.



The IPC has thrown its weight behind Pitso’s regional executive committee, which remains the only one that continues to be recognised, despite the ongoing investigation process.

READ: ANC tones down contentious policies

Mahlobo told City Press that his team had concluded its consultations with all involved parties and that it was currently preparing a report on its findings and final determinations.

He said:

We’ve met with all those we needed to meet and have finalised consultations as part of our probe. We’re now compiling a report which we’ll soon table before the officials and give to the secretary-general

However, he could not name a date on which his team would table that report at Luthuli House.

