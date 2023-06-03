Big names enter the ring to fight for Gauteng DA leadership

POLITICS

The Gauteng DA is expected to hold its most intense congress when the party’s structures convene to elect a new leadership team in August. That leadership will take the party into the 2024 elections, where it hopes to be the beachhead of a coalition that will unseat the ANC.

No fewer than four names have been mentioned as likely contestants who will battle it out to win the battle to lead the province, including incumbent Solly Msimanga and former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.

The nomination process was officially opened on Friday.

Will it be Phalatse versus Msimanga?

Phalatse unsuccessfully challenged John Steenhuisen for the top position in the party at the DA’s national congress last month.

City Press understands that Phalatse wanted to contest for the Johannesburg caucus leader’s position against Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, but withdrew to focus on beating Msimanga for the provincial leader’s position.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku was elected unopposed for the position, for which nominations closed on Wednesday.

Msimanga, who was elected as the Gauteng caucus and provincial leader in May 2019, is seeking a second term.

However, he faces a strong challenge against Phalatse, Khume Ramulifho, Ghaleb Cachalia, Kayser-Echeozonjoku and Dennis Ryder in the upcoming election, which is scheduled to be held at the beginning of August.

Ramulifho is a DA member of the provincial legislature in Gauteng; Cachalia is an MP in Cape Town; Kayser-Echeozonjoku is a councillor and incoming caucus leader in Johannesburg; and Ryder is an MP and regional chairperson in the Vaal.

His name has also been mentioned in connection with the deputy chairperson’s position alongside former DA Gauteng leader Pogiso Mthimunye.

Katlego Mathebe backed by Tshwane branches

City Press also understands that the majority of Tshwane branches are lobbying the city’s former speaker, Katlego Mathebe, to stand for the position.

Insiders say Mathebe’s joining the race might detract from Msimanga’s support, as they come from the same region.

According to one source, Mathebe enjoys greater support than he does.

“She’s also a very strong woman who’s liked by many, while Msimanga’s lost the confidence and support of the province. Should she stand, she’s likely to split the votes in Tshwane, which would be bad for Solly,” said the individual.

Based on popularity and charisma, Kayser-Echeozonjoku appears to be a strong candidate for the position, followed by Ryder.

This was evident when she was nominated unopposed for the caucus leader’s position in Johannesburg.

Sources say Phalatse failed to get strong support in mounting a challenge against Kayser-Echeozonjoku before she decided to withdraw.

She is described as one of the best ward councillors in Johannesburg, and as someone who does a lot of work for the women’s network. She is also known to be a hard worker.

Ryder is considered to be a strong contender, as he runs the DA’s best region – Midvaal.

“I doubt Solly will come back as a leader, based on the current situation,” said a source.

According to the circular released by the party on Thursday, nominations for the new leadership will close on July 24.

The circular called on members to nominate their preferred candidates, but indicated that no individual could nominate themselves.

Former provincial chairperson and chief whip in the Gauteng legislature, Mike Moriarty, is being lobbied to contest the incumbent federal chairperson, Fred Nel.

Still early days

Presiding officer Werner Horn said it was too early to talk about nominees because the nomination process had only opened on Wednesday.

He said preparations for the congress had begun a few months ago with a membership audit.

“Then, based on the audit, all valid branches had elective general meetings where they elected both their leadership and delegates to congresses. Because Gauteng’s a big province, we have regions in it. The processes for regional and annual general meetings are also followed in a parallel way,” he explained.

“I’ve had no sight yet of who’s been nominated. The presiding officers are only involved in the administrative process. However, these are still early days,” said Horn.