DA race for leadership starts to take shape

With less than a month to go before the nomination process for the DA leadership closes, the race for the top position is gaining momentum, with members intensifying their lobbying.

Last week, the DA’s chief electoral officer, Gregory Krumbock, officially declared the nominations open ahead of the federal congress, which is scheduled to take place on April 1 and 2.

While former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has indicated that she will challenge incumbent John Steenhuisen for the federal leader position – an announcement that took many people by surprise – more people are expected to vie for the post before the nomination closing date of March 13.

Insiders say there are DA members who are still considering entering the race.

Among those said to have kept their game plans close to their chests are former Tshwane mayor and current leader in Gauteng Solly Msimanga, who was once lobbied to challenge Steenhuisen for the position.

After the departure of many black leaders from the DA over the past few years, Msimanga remained and was seen as one of those who would probably to take on the leader.

However, he has not indicated whether he is standing for any position in the party’s top structure and has also not endorsed either of the two contenders for that position. His silence has led to speculation that he might enter the race as a surprise candidate.

Sources believe Msimanga, who supported Mbali Ntuli in the last election, wants Steenhuisen’s camp to guarantee him their support in his quest for the Gauteng provincial chairperson’s position before he endorses him as leader of the party.

Some DA members believe that Phalatse is campaigning in the media, but she has not travelled to any regions around the country.

“It was bold of her to challenge John. She’s ambitious, but she doesn’t have a national footprint and support. She doesn’t even have support in the province [Gauteng].

“She was chosen as mayor not because she was the leader in her region, but as a compromise. We’re wondering where her support will come from,” said a source, adding that Phalatse had never held a leadership position in the DA.

“She’s never been a branch, regional or provincial chairperson. She was a mayor for only eight months.” Another source said:

Initially, she wanted to challenge Msimanga, but she changed her mind to go for Steenhuisen.

In his statement, Krumbock indicated that several positions – including those of federal leader, federal chairperson and three deputy federal chairpersons – would be up for grabs in the election.

Several names have been lobbied for the federal chairperson’s position, which is currently occupied by Ivan Meyer.

Those names include Helen Zille, who told City Press two weeks ago that she was still considering whether to stand for the federal council chairperson’s position, as well as Refiloe Nt’sekhe and Mike Moriarty.

Moriarty is the former Gauteng provincial chairperson under the leadership of John Moody and was a running mate of Ntuli’s in the party’s last election that Steenhuisen won.

Before taking up the position as chief of staff in Phalatse’s office when she was mayor of the City of Joburg, he was also the chief whip in Gauteng.

Moriarty’s good working relationship with Phalatse, compared with the sour one he had with Steenhuisen, might influence him to work with her again at national level to topple the DA leader.

Nt’sekhe, who is one of the three deputies, is still undecided about which position to contest for.

She missed out on being mayor of Ekurhuleni after pulling out of the race at the 11th hour to make way for Tania Campbell.

She is described as a strong person with a national footprint who was instrumental in holding the Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West together when she was deployed to help on several occasions. She has also helped in her home province Gauteng and in KwaZulu-Natal.

Three additional names have emerged to contest for the positions of the deputies, which are currently occupied by Nt’sekhe, Anton Bredell from the Western Cape and Jacques Smalle from Limpopo.

A source said that, should they decide to stand again for the same positions, they will have to face the challenge of KwaZulu-Natal member of the provincial legislature Shehana Kajee, Meyer and Natasha Mazzone.