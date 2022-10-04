6h ago

David Makhura to be replaced as Gauteng premier on Thursday

Bongekile Macupe
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Photo: Rosetta Msimango/City Press
POLITICS

The Gauteng provincial legislature will hold a special sitting to elect the new premier of the province on Thursday.

City Press has seen a notice and a nomination paper for the election of the premier, which was sent to members of the legislature on Tuesday.

The notice paper reads: 

“The deputy judge president of the North Gauteng High Court, Mr A P Ledwaba hereby gives notice of a special sitting of the Gauteng provincial legislature in terms of section 128 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, scheduled to convene on Thursday, October 06 at 12:00.

The sitting is scheduled to elect the premier of the Gauteng province.

Last month, City Press reported that current Premier David Makhura was as good as gone following the election of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi as the chairperson of the ANC in the province.

READ: David Makhura is as good as gone

City Press understands that the top six of the ANC's national executive committee interviewed three candidates for the position on Monday. The interviews were initially scheduled for September 23, but were postponed. The three candidates who have been interviewed are provincial working committee member Kedibone Diale, Lesufi, and deputy provincial secretary and MEC of infrastructure Tasneem Motara.

On Tuesday afternoon, Makhura released a statement that he had resigned as the premier of the province and a member of the legislature. He said he had “several engagements” with the new leadership of the ANC on the handover to ensure a smooth transition. “The ANC has been seized with this matter over the past few weeks and has now completed its internal processes,” said Makhura. He added that, as such, he had handed his resignation to the Speaker of the legislature, Ntombi Mekgwe.

The move to reshuffle the provincial government was allegedly spearheaded by members of the provincial executive committee, most of whom are part of the so-called Adiwele group that is loyal to cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile.

READ: New ANC Gauteng chairperson Lesufi promises change

They believed that the transition was necessary for Lesufi to prepare himself for the 2024 general elections and to make whatever changes necessary before then. They also wanted to avoid having two centres of power, as the premier was no longer the chairperson.

