GOOD party failed to declare R900 000 donation

Political party GOOD has been embroiled in yet another scandal. It is accused of not disclosing to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) a R900 000 donation it had allegedly received for campaign costs ahead of the 2021 municipal elections, as required by the Political Party Funding Act 6 of 2018.

The allegation is contained in a complaint filed with the IEC by its expelled former national organiser Shaun August.

According to August’s affidavit, dated June 12, which is now the focus of an investigation by the commission, the party had kept the IEC in the dark about the money, which was used to buy various goods, including T-shirts from Kairos Communications, a company based in KwaZulu-Natal. The company also specialised in the production of posters, banners, billboards and other forms of branding.

August said the party purchased goods amounting to R1 972 365 from the company, but did not have the funds to settle the bill.

He said:

Due to the fact that I had a good relationship with the supplier, I negotiated with the supplier of the goods to grant a line of credit to the party. The supplier was amenable and required a deposit to be made to them as a sign of good faith; a commitment

August, who was also Good’s Western Cape MPL, was last month given the boot alongside former Witzenberg Local Municipality deputy mayor Felicity Klazen after the party found them guilty of financial misconduct and bringing the party into disrepute over allegations that he had misused campaign funds meant for a by-election.

He has denied the allegations and has since rejoined the DA.

August alleged that Good leader Patricia de Lille had in late 2021 told him and party secretary-general Brett Herron, during a meeting of the three, that she had a donor who would pay the R900 000 down payment directly to the service provider, without disclosing the name of the benefactor.

He said that, while the money was paid on September 22, Herron had failed to report the donation as a designated person who was obliged to report donations to the IEC.

Political parties are required to declare all donations exceeding R100 000 from single donors in all quarters of each financial year.

City Press has seen an invoice statement which August submitted to the IEC, reflecting the total cost of the goods purchased from Kairos Communications and the alleged R900 000 down-payment.

According to the invoice, the money was paid to the company on September 22, the same day on which De Lille allegedly confirmed its availability.

August indicated that he had only established the party’s failure to disclose the donation after looking at the political party disclosure reports recently published by the IEC.

“Upon investigating, I realised that not only was the donation not reported as a donation in kind in accordance with section 9 of the Act, but the auditors of the party, VV Chartered Accountants, did not reflect the disbursement, as reflected in the invoice, in the statement of financial position and statement of cash flows as at March 31 2022,” he said.

In quarter 3 of 2021/22, Good declared a R200 000 donation from 3Sixty Health Solutions and R140 447 from the SA Law School.

August said:

I have reason to believe that the party has breached its reporting obligations and has failed to comply with the act

Herron said the party had no knowledge of the donation as contained in the invoice statement, but that it was conducting its own internal investigation into the allegations.

“We have asked the supplier to check their accounts because I am not aware of any payment of R900 000. We never made that payment and we don’t think that statement is correct,” Herron said.

He said the party had also written to the IEC regarding the alleged donation.

He questioned why August had only raised the issue after his expulsion for misconduct despite having been responsible for the procurement of T-shirts during the time of the alleged donation.

In terms of the act, the IEC would drag Good before the electoral court where it would be slapped with an administrative fine if the allegations of nondisclosure were found to be true by the ongoing probe.

Kairos Communications and VV Chartered Accountants had not responded by the time of publication.De Lille could also not be reached by the time of publication.