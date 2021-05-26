2h ago

I am not hijacking Zuma’s trial for my own gains: Magashule

Juniour Khumalo
Former South African President Jacob Zuma in the dock facing corruption trial Pietermaritzburg High Court. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has rubbished claims that he is hijacking former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal trial and using the platform to publicly challenge ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolutions and amass support for himself.

Responding to questions from journalists outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, the embattled Magashule said suggestions that he was now always present at the arms deal trial only for personal gains were nonsensical.

“If you go and check, you will realise that ANC NEC meetings have always coincided with the former president’s court appearances. I am the secretary-general; I could not leave those meetings,” explained Magashule, adding that now that he has been suspended, he is able to attend and show support for Zuma.

When asked whether he would be issuing an apology for “suspending” President Cyril Ramaphosa, Magashule refused to comment, merely saying: “I am floating like a butterfly. Just wait for the processes to unfold.”

Magashule and staunch Zuma ally Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus again attended Wednesday’s proceedings, despite the announcement by the ANC national working committee (NWC) on Tuesday that the pair, along with NEC member Tony Yengeni, face potential charges of making disparaging remarks against some of the party leaders during Zuma’s court appearance last week.

Ace Magashule, suspended ANC secretary general, is seen in court ahead of the the corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma. Photo: Phil Magakoe/ AFP

But, on Monday, ANC acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte – who announced the party’s NWC decision to consider disciplinary action against the three – told the media Magashule had rescinded his “intentions”.

The three senior ANC leaders dared the ANC to act against them after they individually vowed to protest against the party’s decision to place Magashule under suspension after charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering were served against him in November 2020.

On May 3, the ruling party served Magashule with a notice of suspension and ordered him not to address any ANC rallies or any other gathering, using the party’s name.

However, during Zuma’s court appearance last week, Magashule openly defied his party and vowed that nobody would “expel him from the ANC”.

A visibly upset Yengeni echoed Magashule’s sentiments and used the opportunity to attack some ANC leaders for “using state resources to lay criminal charges against their opponents” within the ANC.

While Yengeni was not present today, there was still a hive of activity around the Pietermaritzburg High Court precinct, with scores of supporters turning up wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan “Hands Off Zuma”.

Most of them arrived in minibus taxis from various destinations, with some making their way from as far as Mpumalanga and the Free State.

There were also large numbers of hawkers who lined the streets, selling ANC memorabilia. Some hawkers even set up stalls around Freedom Square Park, adjacent to the high court, where an enormous stage has been erected for Zuma to address supporters after court proceedings.

Zuma arrived at court shortly after 8am. He finally pleaded not guilty before the court to all 16 charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering.

However, another adjournment looks likely, with the matter expected to be postponed for the National Prosecuting Authority to reply to Zuma’s special plea calling for the recusal of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

According to a 141-page application, Zuma argues that the lead prosecutor has “no title to prosecute”, citing a lack of independence and impartiality.

There was a new addition to Zuma’s defence team, with former EFF national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu appearing alongside Zuma’s lead lawyer, advocate Thabani Masuku.

ace magashulejacob zumapietermaritzburg high court

