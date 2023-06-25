It's a three-way contest for Youth League Presidency

NEWS

As the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) edges closer to its long-awaited national congress later this month, its branches are in the final stages of consolidating the slates of those who will vie for top positions as officials, with three contenders likely to run for its presidency.

It is now eight years since the organisation held its last elective congress in 2015, with various task teams having been appointed to try to rebuild the embattled youth league and address its internal divisions and collapsed structures.

With branch nominations across provinces now concluded, lobbying is under way and branches have nominated various candidates to contest the top five positions.

Those set to contest for the presidency in terms of nomination outcomes include current ANCYL national youth task team (NYTT) coordinator Collen Malatji, ANC national executive committee member Zuko Godlimpi and Eastern Cape Chris Hani regional chairperson Aphiwe Mkhangelwa.

Malatji, who is viewed as a clear frontrunner after securing the official backing of all Gauteng regions and other key provinces, including Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West, is an ANC MP and a former president of the Congress of SA Students.

He is teaming up with KwaZulu-Natal’s Phumzile Mgcina as deputy president, the Eastern Cape’s Mntuwoxolo Ngudle as secretary-general, Limpopo’s Tsakani Shiviti as deputy secretary-general and Mpumalanga’s Zwelo Masilela as treasurer-general.

While Godlimpi is a highly regarded ideologue within both the ANCYL and the mother body for his excellent articulation of the party’s policy positions, it is still unclear whether his backing – sprinkled across the country, including his highly contested Eastern Cape home province – will secure him the presidency.

Godlimpi’s preliminary slate included Mpumalanga ANCYL deputy chairperson Lucky Zitha as his deputy, the North West’s Matlosana Municipality Speaker Stella Mondlane as secretary-general and the Free State’s Nokuthula Chakane and current NYTT organiser Thuthukile Zuma as treasurer-general.

Mkhangelwa’s slate included KwaZulu-Natal’s Thabiso Mngadi for deputy presidency, Mpumalanga’s Thandeka Skhosana for secretary-general, Limpopo’s Oliver Mabunda for treasurer-general and, possibly, Chakane.

Over the past months, the NYTT has been plagued by deep divisions which have spread across its lower tiers and resulted in the formation of parallel structures, with members of the various ANCYL task teams also vying for positions.

This triggered the recent reconfiguration of the NYTT by the ANC in April, as the party accused its members of undermining the rebuilding process of the once influential youth league.

NYTT convener Xola Nqola says that, while none of the outstanding provincial conferences have been convened under his brief tenure since the reconfiguration, preparatory steps have been put in place for the elective conference.

Several insiders across the regions have insisted that the conference, set to run from June 30 to July 4, is likely to go uncontested, with some of the nominees expected to be part of the ANCYL’s upcoming national executive committee.

One of Malatji’s key supporters says one of the advantages for his slate is that it includes Ngudle and Masilela, who bring considerable support from their respective sizeable provinces, despite these areas also being battlegrounds for lobbying.

Said the supporter:

“Collen’s slate is very organised because [Ngudle and Masilela] are lobbying with him as a faction, but the other side hasn’t consolidated a full slate, which makes it weaker going into the conference.”

The Eastern Cape’s Joe Gqabi, OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City have expressed their backing for Malatje and Ngudle.

Despite being the biggest provincial bloc, KwaZulu-Natal heads to the elective conference in a highly disintegrated state, as its many of its 11 regions have failed to agree on a single candidate to forward for a top position.

While Mkhangelwa’s slate is seen as the weakest of the three, one of its key lobbyists believes it has an edge over Godlimpi’s lineup, as he came to the party late.

The lobbyist says:

“We agree that Malatji and Ngudle are way ahead of us in terms of nominations, but nothing is decided in the ANCYL until the eve of the conference. Even these slates are likely to change by the time the conference begins, as part of negotiations. However, Godlimpi’s campaign is the third force and is weaker than the other two slates. We’d already made agreements with structures nationally by the time it joined.”

The ANCYL has been viewed as a crucial potential boost for ANC electoral fortunes ahead of next year’s general election, where the party risks losing majority in terms of voter support if it does not find traction among the younger electorate.

An ANC insider points out that the party’s hand will also help determine the outcome of the conference. “Some of these contestants will be persuaded to withdraw their candidature to make way for others, to facilitate unity and various political considerations. ANC leaders have an interest in the outcomes of this conference and the kind of youth league that will emerge.”

KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference preparatory committee spokesperson Sibonelo Nomvalo says the provincial leadership is still hopeful that the regions will agree on a single candidate to back as an official, in order to avoid being left out.

“At least now we can draw lessons from the ANC, because the consequence of this is that we’ll come back from the conference without representation.

“We have the majority, but we don’t know how to use it to canvass for the names from KwaZulu-Natal.

“It’s not that we’re tribalistic or that we propagate regionalism, but we do have people who can lead in the national space, even in terms of capacity,” he says.