Joburg council coalition chaos continues unabated

The minority parties in the DA-led coalition government in Johannesburg have been put under pressure to honour the agreement of voting with the rest of the block or face a motion of no confidence themselves.

But, the Congress of the People (Cope), African Transformation Movement (ATM) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) are not backing down on their intention to table a motion of no confidence against mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse.

The three parties, who have been given chairperson of portfolios in the City of Joburg as part of the agreement in the coalition government, have also been threatened with motions of no confidence against them for betraying the partnership.

City Press understands that the leadership of the three minority parties has refused to act on their councillors for voting for the motion of no confidence that removed Speaker Vasco da Gama two weeks ago.

The minority parties now want Phalatse to be removed from her position as well.

Last week, City Press reported that other coalition partners, including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and United Independent Movement (UIM) had all instituted disciplinary hearings against their councillors for going against their parties' mandate and voted in favour of the motion.

ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni confirmed they were going to table the motion against the three parties' councillors.

But, the minority parties believe the threats are just another way to bully them to do what their coalition partners want.

With the next council sitting scheduled for the end of September, the minority parties accused the DA and ActionSA of playing a political game of eliminating opponents.

Cope, ATM and Al Jamah told City Press that the court ruling had nothing to do with the motion of no confidence against Phalatse, but it was about whether Colleen Makhubele, who is Cope's councillor and chair of chairs in the council, was elected as the "acting" speaker or not.

The Johannesburg High Court ruled on Monday evening that Makhubele had no powers to call for the sitting as she was not formally elected as the acting speaker. It said the notice for the council sitting was invalid.

This was after the DA had successfully lodged an urgent court interdict to stop the council sitting.

ATM councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu said Makhubele was not the only person who was threatened with the motion of no confidence for not voting with the block.

“I have been told that they are going to table a motion against me as the chairperson of the health and social development section 79 committee, and UDM’s Thandiwe Nontenja, who chairs the MPAC [Municipal Public Accounts Committees] section 79 committee, for voting with the opposition to remove the Speaker,” he said.

He dismissed the allegations that the motion was a way of giving the ANC power.

Magwentshu said:

First, it was the minority who tabled the motion of no confidence against the Speaker. It was the PAC, to be specific, and we supported it. We will not be bullied by anybody to vote for them even when our communities are suffering, just because we don’t want to upset the coalition partners.

He said they were not scared to do what their parties have mandated them to do in pursuit of serving the people.

Ngobeni said Makhubele had demonstrated how unsuitable she was to hold office in the City of Johannesburg and had exposed her willingness to break laws to pursue political power.

Ngobeni said:

ActionSA will, therefore, demote her to an ordinary councillor, so she is not confused about her role and powers within the City of Johannesburg

Ganief Hendricks of Al Jamah said they were hoping to remove Phalatse by the end of October.

“We are currently studying the court judgment because we believe that the court erred in its ruling,” he said.

Hendricks said they were considering appealing the court ruling because Makhubele was handed the reins by the former Speaker when he left.

He said they have spoken to many minority parties and lobbied for the motion to succeed.