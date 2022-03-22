Mahumapelo nomination for ANC provincial chairperson ruled offside

POLITICS

Former North West premier and ANC provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo’s much anticipated return has hit a snag – for now.

This after the interim regional committee (IRC) declared the meeting where Mahumapelo was nominated to stand as the provincial chairperson null and void. Ward 12 in Mahikeng nominated him for the position three weeks ago, which he accepted.

But his prospect of returning to active politics have been derailed for now after the IRC refused to recognise the nomination and the meeting, which has left the branch members livid.

City Press has learnt that the nomination was rejected because the interim branch committee’s (IBC) term had expired. The committee wrote to the interim regional committee to inform it they intended holding an urgent branch biennial general meeting (BBGM) on February 26.

The IBC had also indicated to the IRC that after the BBGM, the branch would have the branch general meeting in preparation for the provincial conference, which was initially scheduled for March 18-19 but was postponed.

The IRC responded by providing the necessary equipment, including the scanners, for them to verify the memberships four days before the suggested date for the BBGM. But the branch allegedly failed to use the scanners and to provide the verified information.

According to a letter by IRC coordinator Faith Losaba, the branch failed to form a quorum and did not follow the correct procedures when it proceeded with the BBGM.

In a letter dated March 7 2022, addressed to the ward and branch members which City Press has seen, Losaba said even though the BBGM took place, the meeting had not give the seven-day notice as provided for by the guidelines.

“They submitted the letter on February 22 2022 and proposed date for the BBGM was February 26. [The seven-day notice period was not met],” she wrote, adding that there was no branch nomination package for the BBGM.

Losaba wrote:

There was no [ANC] deployee for that day. The branch therefore does not meet the requirements in terms of the guidelines and will not qualify for the verification report.





Insiders say branch members are contemplating challenging the IRC declaration with the relevant structures in the ANC.

The branch member said:

There are members who wanted us to go straight to the high court to challenge it, but after lengthy deliberations a resolution was taken that we must first go to the relevant structures in the movement to avoid complications.





The branch, which is home to Mahumapelo, wanted to lead from the front by nominating him to return as the provincial chairperson.

Mahumapelo was initially suspended for five years after being found guilty of misconduct by the provincial disciplinary committee in April last year. He challenged his suspension, which was later overturned when the ANC national disciplinary committee ruled that the suspension had not been properly conducted.

A few weeks ago, he told the branch members that he would not decline the nomination because he grew up knowing that when people entrusted him with the responsibility to lead, he would oblige.

He said:

When I was nominated to be a leader of the youth in the province, I obliged. When I was elected secretary-general in the province, I accepted the responsibility. When I was elected to be chairperson of the province, I again accepted and I won’t refuse to serve as the chairperson again if that’s what the people want me to do.



