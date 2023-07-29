Malema remains defiant, even though Sars is still after him and his family

NEWS

After months of planning for an extravagant 10th anniversary, which resulted in the banning of more than 450 top officials from attending the event, the EFF delivered the final product, with its leader, Julius Malema, being lifted with his fist clenched in the air at the end of his speech.



The party was held at the packed 90 000-seater FNB stadium in Johannesburg.

The guests included leaders of other South African political parties, including the UDM, the Azanian People’s Organisation, the African Transformation Movement, Build One SA and the PAC, which delivered messages of support.

The SA Federation of Trade Unions was also given the platform to express its message of support.



Delivering his keynote address, Malema used the occasion to campaign for votes in next year’s national election. He also outlined what his party planned to do thereafter. He said:

The EFF, he said, had been formed from the blood, sweat and tears of South Africans and was not a pushover to add numbers in the political space, but aimed to be the future government

“The call was made after the cries of our people in Marikana, when they said: ‘Malema, form a party and we’ll support you!’” he said, adding that he had gone there to show solidarity and support for those who had lost loved ones in the 2012 massacre.



More than 47 people died when police opened fire on striking mineworkers who had gathered in the area to map the way forward, after mining companies had rejected their plea for a minimum salary of R12 500.

Malema said:

After the call, we visited several townships, including Sebokeng and Sasolburg. That was where we took the decision to form the organisation called the EFF today. It was inspired by the fearlessness of the workers who died in Marikana

He said that, when he and his comrades had gathered at Uncle Tom’s Hall in Orlando West to form the organisation, supporters had come from all over South Africa.



“There was no food at that conference. There was no place to sleep. We didn’t even have money to pay for a hall. But the fighters who came, came on a mission. They were very patient: they never fought the leadership. They knew that this was the beginning of a journey which would produce a child who would represent our people. That child was the brave and defiant youth of South Africa,” he said.

Malema said the masses who had attended that initial conference had come up with the seven pillars of the organisation.

“They said: ‘Let’s expropriate land without compensation. Let’s nationalise mines, banks and other strategic sectors of the economy.’ They said they wanted quality education, primary healthcare, proper housing and sanitation.”

He added that the past 10 years had not been easy, however. “We can’t say that everything was smooth. There were staff riders who wanted to check our organisation, but the EFF’s like the sea: it cleans itself all the time. That’s why they’re no longer with us,” he said, adding that the party was still standing firmly because it did not depend on individuals.



He said:

The party depends on its ideology and its founding manifesto

Malema said the leaders had been accused of many things, including playing a role in the collapse of the VBS Mutual Bank.



“That was the first imaginary scandal they came up with, but we defeated it. No EFF leader was arrested and taken to court in connection with the collapse of the bank. They tried to use it to destroy us, but they failed,” he said.

TAX TROUBLES



On Thursday, Malema revealed that he had been hounded by law enforcement agencies since his days as the ANC Youth League president. Some of those agencies had not given up trying to have him jailed. The SA Revenue Service (Sars) was still pursuing him and was terrorising his aunts and cousins.

The fight between Malema and Sars began in 2010, when he was accused of failing to submit tax returns from 2005 until 2011 and of “underdeclaring and misdeclaring” his income for that period.

Sars also accused him of failing to register or submit tax returns for his family trust, Ratanang.

“Just three weeks ago, Sars officials visited my aunt’s home because her son’s associated with me and they wanted to inflict pain on me, but they couldn’t find anything,” said Malema.

INTIMIDATION

The officials, he said, had attempted to intimidate his aunt and her husband and had succeeded, to a certain extent, as he had received many panicked calls from his cousin about their visit.

“My cousin said he didn’t know what to do. That’s when I started pressing the buttons,” he said. Malema said no amount of intimidation could scare him because he had gone through so much of it already.

He explained:

I’m not afraid because, if I were, then my family would become a playground. My family supports me and has always stood by me





BRIBERY

Malema took a swipe at Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for exploiting the plight of desperate, unemployed young people by calling them to the Orlando Stadium and handing out letters of appointment in his Nas’iSpani initiative.

Lesufi’s call attracted over 1.3 million applicants in Gauteng.

“We don’t want jobs that are given in stadiums as a bribe. Lesufi thought he could compete with us. He promised to employ people and give them a R7 000 stipend. That wasn’t a stipend – it was a bribe to make them vote for the ANC,” he said.

CORRUPTION

He accused the ANC of being a party of murderers and corrupt people, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa was a criminal who had killed people in Marikana, but nothing had ever been done about it. “Ramaphosa’s a thief. He slept on top of a mattress full of stolen money, but he wasn’t arrested.”

Malema promised that, when the EFF took over government, it would ensure that Ramaphosa was brought to book and sent to jail.