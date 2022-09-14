Ramaphosa is colluding with DA to remove Mkhwebane from office – parties argue in court papers

POLITICS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is colluding with the DA to ensure the unlawful removal of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

This is according to three political parties – the UDM, PAC and African Transformation Movement (ATM) – which have joined Mkhwebane in her application that she be allowed to go back to work, following a ruling by the Cape Town High Court last Friday, which set aside her suspension by Ramaphosa.

The full bench found that Ramaphosa

was certainly tainted by the bias of a disqualifying kind and perhaps an improper motive.

The court found:

In our view, the president could not bring an unbiased mind to bear, as he was conflicted when he suspended the applicant.

This is because Mkhwebane’s suspension took place a day after she had sent him 31 questions about the alleged theft of dollars at his Phala Phala farm.

UDM president Bantu Holomisa filed an affidavit on behalf of ATM president Vuyo Zungula and Mzwanele Nyhontso, the president of the PAC.

The matter is scheduled to be heard at the Cape Town High Court on Friday.

The ATM and UDM had also supported Mkhwebane in her application that challenged her suspension.

In the affidavit, Holomisa says the trio support Mkhwebane that last Friday’s judgment

be declared to be operational and executable, pending any application for leave to appeal or appeal.

The DA and Ramaphosa have appealed the decision to set aside Mkhwebane’s suspension at the Constitutional Court.

“This extremely urgent application is necessary to prevent powerful persons, in the person of the president and some members of the National Assembly representing the DA, from unlawfully undermining the Public Protector from performing her constitutional duties in terms of the Constitution,” reads the affidavit.

Holomisa further says that the “unlawful and unconstitutional suspension” of Mkhwebane cannot continue, pending the outcome of any appeal and also an application for the confirmation of an order in terms of section 172(2)(b) of the Constitution.

City Press reported on Sunday that, according to Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Mbekezeli Benjamin, the Constitution is clear about the powers of the high court on constitutional issues that include an act of Parliament and the conduct of the president.

Benjamin said, according to section 172(2)(b), it is the apex court that has to affirm last Friday’s ruling setting aside Mkhwebane’s suspension.

“So, before the suspension can be set aside, the Constitutional Court has to confirm it, and that practically means that the decision to suspend has been declared invalid by the high court, but that declaration is not yet in effect. And that means Ramaphosa’s suspension is still in full force right now until the Constitutional Court confirms,” said Benjamin.

‘Animosity and resentment’

Holomisa said they had long “warned” about “a growing but unjustified animosity and resentment” by Ramaphosa, the DA and some members of the executive because she had “dared” to investigate them.

Reads the affidavit:

The president’s unconstitutional removal of the Public Protector was for his personal benefit and not done to advance the interests of the Constitution. The unlawful suspension served no discernible constitutional objective other than to frustrate the Public Protector’s investigation of the Phala Phala incidents. The unconstitutional suspension does not advance any constitutional interests and may therefore not be allowed to continue pending the outcome of any further appeal process. At worst, the unlawful suspension, properly analysed, constituted an act of defeating the ends of justice.

However, News 24 reported that an affidavit filed by Ramaphosa’s attorney on Wednesday argued that there was no evidence that Mkhwebane’s suspension was linked to Phala Phala. It further said that Ramaphosa had cooperated with the Phala Phala investigation through interactions with acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

In the affidavit, Holomisa further said that members of Parliament had a duty to hold the executive accountable and should not endorse an “unlawful and unconstitutional suspension of a chapter 9 institution by a member of the executive”.

“We are deeply concerned, as members of Parliament, that the head of the executive and some members of the DA in the National Assembly are collaborating and colluding to unlawfully remove the Public Protector. That the president and the DA are making common cause by advancing factual and legal arguments to support what the full court of the high court has found to be an unconstitutional suspension of the head of a chapter 9 institution is deeply concerning but unsurprising,” reads the affidavit.

Mkhwebane inquiry on hold

Meanwhile, the section 194 committee on Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office announced in a statement last night that it would resume its work on Monday. The statement said that the committee had accepted a request by Mkhwebane’s legal team to postpone its proceedings, as Mkhwebane had been booked off for ill health and the legal team was also preparing for the matter to be heard in court on Friday.

The statement came after committee chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi, had ruled against a postponement when Mkhwebane’s legal representative, Dali Mpofu, had asked for one on Tuesday.

Mpofu’s request followed another plea that had been rejected by Dyantyi when Seanego Attorneys had written to him, requesting a postponement to prepare for the matter on Friday. This was even before the committee had learnt that Mkhwebane had fallen ill.

The ruling by Dyantyi to decline the request followed a heated exchange between the two, during which Mpofu had threatened the chairperson that he would “regret” how he had been treating him in the inquiry.

The statement did not provide a reason for the change of mind by the committee chair.