Reluctant council forced to lay charge over R182 million graft finding

POLITICS

ANC politicians in the Dipaleseng Local Municipality in Mpumalanga, who sat on a damning forensic report that had uncovered irregular expenditure of more than R182 million, have been instructed by their party’s regional leadership to lay charges against those implicated.

City Press understands that Gert Sibande ANC regional chairperson Walter Mngomezulu stepped in last week following a public outcry and instructed mayor Khethiwe Moeketsi, council speaker Xolani Shozi and municipal manager Lwazi Cindi to lay charges against anyone implicated in the report by Samba Solutions.

READ: 'You're insulting my husband's memory' - Limpho Hani to ANC Chris Hani cabal

The municipal leadership has been sitting on the report since the former cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Busi Shiba, submitted it to Shozi in March. They even refused to table it in the council, fuelling speculation and public anger that they were doing so to protect the implicated individuals in their coterie.

At that time, a frustrated ANC councillor said the cabal was reluctant to release the report even to ANC councillors.

The source said:

You can imagine that the mayor was a speaker in the previous council and failed to provide oversight when R51 million was unaccounted for.

“And the current speaker was an official in the mayor’s office involved in the irregular renting of vehicles. The acting municipal manager [Nomacala Khanye] was a director and is also deeply implicated.”

Shiba commissioned the forensic investigation last year to look into maladministration and corruption at the municipality between June 2019 and June 2020, with specific focus on procurement activities and the appointment of senior officials.

READ: Chief of staff denies deal to secure top government post

Similar investigations were also carried out at the Emalahleni and Govan Mbeki (Secunda) local municipalities. The Samba Solutions report revealed how officials had breached supply chain management procedures to appoint undeserving companies and hiked their salary packages.

The municipality incurred R126.4 million in irregular expenditure as a result of the improprieties.

The ANC’s spokesperson in the Gert Sibande region, Thulasizwe Thomo, confirmed that Mngomezulu had given the council’s leadership an ultimatum last week:

The chairperson advised them to go and press charges within 24 hours. They then did as they were told.

The charges were laid on Wednesday last week at the Balfour Police Station.

Dipaleseng region spokesperson Phindile Sidu did not respond to questions sent by City Press, which sought to confirm who the officials and councillors were who reported to the police for their role in the corruption and maladministration revealed in the forensic report.

The forensic investigators found that at least R53.8 million was irregularly paid to seven companies and R1.6 million was channelled to undeserved salary increases and allowances for officials. For example, Khanye’s monthly salary as community services director was irregularly increased by R12 299 and the report recommended that she be disciplined for dishonesty.

READ: ‘Mr Ma-Millions’ cracks the whip over missing millions in Limpopo

Grants from national government amounting R51 million were allegedly not used for their intended purpose and were eventually not accounted for. Some service providers allegedly benefited from unauthorised price increases amounting to more than R20 million.

The Samba Solutions report also indicated that service providers were hired and paid even though they had failed to comply with supply chain management requirements, such as producing audited financial statements, meeting broad-based BEE standards and submitting fully completed tender documents.

Simba Solution’s also found that:

- Clear Point Security and Protection was awarded a R19.7 million, three-year contract, but did not submit a municipal account which was not in arrears for more than 90 days;

- Zamangwane Consultants were awarded a R17.2 million tender to supply water treatment chemicals, but did not submit the required accreditation certificate. It also did not meet the minimum functionality score and its tender document was not fully completed;

- Mpophoma Construction was awarded a R10.8 million tender to upgrade Masiteng and Dlamini streets in Siyathemba township in Balfour, but had failed to submit a bank rating letter, audited financial statements and a bank guarantee; and

- Ontec Systems (prepaid management system), Enterprises University of Pretoria (training), RM Financial Solutions (insurance) and Melokuhle Management were each awarded tenders of less than R2 million but did not meet certain supply chain requirements.