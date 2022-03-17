Watch | Alleged MK veteran sets Mpumalanga ANC offices alight

POLITICS

The provincial office of the ANC in Mpumalanga was set alight by an unknown man on Thursday morning, who walked in, doused it with petrol and set it alight, before walking off again.

Firefighters and police arrived quickly to douse the fire at the January Che Masilela building in Mbombela. Two offices were burnt, but provincial ANC spokesperson Sasekani Manzini said that the party had not yet assessed the damage and verified what important information had been burnt [see video below].

The man allegedly walked in carrying a bag, and said his name was Gazi and he was an Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran. He allegedly said that he was looking for National Police Minister Bheki Cele, before starting the fire.

He is seen in a video taken by someone at the scene, walking calmly away. The woman who took the video said that he had been carrying a firearm in the bag and claimed that he was not afraid of the police.

Manzini said:

We noted that there was a man who came and set our offices on fire. We are happy that no one was injured.

Asked whether the ANC knew the motive for the arson and whether any documents containing details of the upcoming elective provincial conference were damaged, Manzini said:

We are still going to assess the damage and we cannot speculate about the motive. The police will investigate this matter.

The ANC is due to convene a provincial conference, which should have sat in 2020. Dates for the conference have been changed a few times. It was scheduled for this weekend but now the date has been set for April.

Mpumalanga’s struggle to convene the elective conference can be attributed to the vacuum that Deputy President David Mabuza left when he was elected to the national executive committee in December 2017. He had been keeping tight control of the province since he was elected provincial chairperson in 2008. That was the last contested ANC conference in the province. Mabuza was elected for two more terms without anyone challenging him or any of the top five candidates on his slates.

However, when he moved to national office, factions pushed for their preferred candidates.

Right now, the chairperson’s position will be contested by provincial task team (PTT) convener Mandla Ndlovu, former provincial secretary Lucky Ndinisa, former PEC member Peter Nyoni and Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

Ndlovu is part of the Focus faction, which has shown its force by deploying most of its members in key municipal positions since the November 1 elections.

On the other hand, Ndinisa’s faction – Ngci – has shown to be losing the power it had when Mabuza was still in charge of the province.

Most of Ngci’s senior members were removed from cabinet when Mtshweni-Tsipane reshuffled her cabinet early last year. Some, such as former Ehlanzeni regional chairperson Ngrayi Ngwenya, have been slapped with suspensions from the party for various infractions.

The ANC national working committee (NWC) disbanded the Mpumalanga provincial executive committee (PEC) two weeks ago because its term had expired.

Other factions were, however, disappointed, because the NWC re-appointed the very same Focus-dominated PEC into the PTT.

The below video shows the burning of the Che Masilela building in Mbombela.