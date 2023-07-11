Caster Semenya is not allowed to run just yet, despite victory at Court of Human Rights

SPORT

Caster Semenya may have claimed victory after the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that she was discriminated against in her appeal against World Athletics’ regulations on women athletes with naturally high testosterone, but this does not mean the South African star runner is immediately allowed back to competition.Semenya’s case at the Court of Human Rights was not about World Athletics itself, but had to with the government of Switzerland for not protecting her rights.

The court found in particular that the applicant [Semenya] had not been afforded sufficient institutional and procedural safeguards in Switzerland to allow her to have her complaints examined effectively, especially since her complaints concerned substantiated and credible claims of discrimination as a result of her increased testosterone level caused by differences of sex development. European Court of Human Rights

Semenya has had a long-running dispute with World Athletics since 2018 when the global governing body introduced regulations that compel the so-called athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) from competing in specific events on the track.



In their response to the Court of Human Rights ruling, World Athletics have made it clear that the rules would remain in place, meaning Semenya cannot return to the track as yet.



World Athletics notes the judgment of the deeply divided Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). We remain of the view that the DSD regulations are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair competition in the female category as the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Swiss Federal tribunal both found, after a detailed and expert assessment of the evidence. The case was filed against the state of Switzerland, rather than World Athletics. We will liaise with the Swiss government on the next steps and, given the strong dissenting views in the decision, we will be encouraging them to seek referral of the case to the ECHR grand chamber for a final and definitive decision. In the meantime, the current DSD regulations, approved by the World Athletics Council in March this year, will remain in place.



The ruling by the Court of Human Rights is still regarded by commentators and experts in the sport as a major moment that could still throw the future of the rules in doubt. Even in the summary of their judgment, the court noted that:



The high stakes of the case for the applicant [Semenya] and the narrow margin of appreciation afforded to the respondent state [Switzerland] should have led to a thorough institutional and procedural review, but the applicant had not been able to obtain such a review.

World Athletics has constantly said it had banned the likes of Semenya on the basis that DSD athletes have an unfair advantage in strength, muscle mass, and their increased testosterone levels improve oxygen-carrying capacity.



As a result, the South African multiple-record holder is not allowed to compete in any competitive athletics event, unless she takes testosterone-reducing drugs. She has refused to take any medication citing healthy hazards.



Initially, the rule was restricted to events between 400m and a mile, but was amended late last year, and implemented in March this year, to include all the events.

The three-time 800m world champion could not defend her 800m titles at the Covid-delayed Olympics in Tokyo, Japan in 2021 and at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Ironically, her last international competitions were at the World Athletics-sanctioned major events - the World Championships in Orogen, US, last year, also a pandemic-delayed event, as well as at the global cross country championships in Australia in February this year.

