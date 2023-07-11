Caster Semenya is not allowed to run just yet, despite victory at Court of Human Rights

Caster Semenya may have claimed victory after the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that she was discriminated against in her appeal against World Athletics’ regulations on women athletes with naturally high testosterone, but this does not mean the South African star runner is immediately allowed back to competition.
Semenya’s case at the Court of Human Rights was not about World Athletics itself, but had to with the government of Switzerland for not protecting her rights.
READ: Rules throw Caster out as Wayde lights up champs
In a nutshell, this a technical victory, but substantially for her to return the track, many process would still need to happen.
In their response to the Court of Human Rights ruling, World Athletics have made it clear that the rules would remain in place, meaning Semenya cannot return to the track as yet.
Said the world athletics governing body:
The ruling by the Court of Human Rights is still regarded by commentators and experts in the sport as a major moment that could still throw the future of the rules in doubt. Even in the summary of their judgment, the court noted that:
World Athletics has constantly said it had banned the likes of Semenya on the basis that DSD athletes have an unfair advantage in strength, muscle mass, and their increased testosterone levels improve oxygen-carrying capacity.
As a result, the South African multiple-record holder is not allowed to compete in any competitive athletics event, unless she takes testosterone-reducing drugs. She has refused to take any medication citing healthy hazards.
READ: Caster Semenya takes a 'pause moment'
Initially, the rule was restricted to events between 400m and a mile, but was amended late last year, and implemented in March this year, to include all the events.
Ironically, her last international competitions were at the World Athletics-sanctioned major events - the World Championships in Orogen, US, last year, also a pandemic-delayed event, as well as at the global cross country championships in Australia in February this year.
Semenya was initially not included in South Africa’s team for the Oregon championships, but was picked among the next high-ranked athletes to fill the quota in the 5 000m. She failed to advance to the final.
READ: Caster Semenya narrowly miss out on a medal at World Cross Country Championships
In Australia, she ran in the 4x2km mixed relay where Team SA narrowly missed out on a medal at fourth place.