6h ago

add bookmark

Doping scandal stains Nigeria Olympics camp

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Blessing Okagbare. Photo: File
Blessing Okagbare. Photo: File

SPORT

Nigerian sprinter and 2008 Olympics long jump silver medallist Blessing Okagbare’s Tokyo Games ended abruptly yesterday after she was provisionally suspended following a positive test for human growth hormone, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

The 32-year-old, who has also won world championship medals in the 200m and long jump, and who is at her fourth Olympic Games, comfortably won her 100m heat in Tokyo on Friday with a time of 11.05 seconds, qualifying for yesterday’s semifinals.

She was also due to compete in the 200m and the 4x100m relay races.

READ: I’ve exceeded all my expectations – SA’s newly minted gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker

The AIU said she tested positive in an out-of-competition test on July 19, and “was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension”.

This is the latest blow for Nigeria’s athletics team after 10 track and field athletes were ruled to be ineligible for the Games earlier in the week for failing to meet minimum testing requirements.

On the list of banned substances, human growth hormone reduces body fat, increases muscle mass and strength, and helps in recovery, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

READ: Caster misses Tokyo goal

The Nigerian Olympic Committee declined to comment on the matter.

Okagbare’s silver medal from the Beijing Games came a result of her being upgraded in 2017 after the International Olympic Committee disqualified Russian athlete Tatyana Lebedeva due to a doping offence. The Nigerian had originally finished third in that long jump competition. – Reuters

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Delivering the 

news you need

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of City Press here.
Read now
Podcasts
Podcast | Winning Women: ‘Tannie’ Ans Botha: ‘I’m blessed to be able to share with athletes my...

25 Jul

Podcast | Winning Women: ‘Tannie’ Ans Botha: ‘I’m blessed to be able to share with athletes my passion and love for what I'm doing’
Podcast | It’s tax time! This is what you need to know

09 Jul

Podcast | It’s tax time! This is what you need to know
Podcast | How to use the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic to improve your finances

10 Jun

Podcast | How to use the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic to improve your finances
Podcast | Improve your relationship with money

01 Jun

Podcast | Improve your relationship with money
Sign-up to our newsletters and get the latest results and info in your inbox.
Voting Booth
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has accepted the report by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke proposing that South Africa’s local government elections be postponed to February.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I was looking forward to the elections in October
40% - 96 votes
Postponement makes sense
47% - 113 votes
They should be later than February
14% - 34 votes
Vote
Previous Results
The best of 2020
Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?

03 Jan

Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?
Here's what you read
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo