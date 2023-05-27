The rise and rise of World Cup-bound Fifi

SPORT

When Netball SA unveiled the final squad for the upcoming World Cup, a few youngsters who had come through the development ranks made the cut in the 15-player squad.

One such talent was Refiloe Nketsa. The 22-year-old is one of the players who are set for their World Cup debut in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6.

Others are Lefebre Rademan, Nicola Smith, Jeante Strydom, Nichole Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg and Owethu Ngubane.

The rest of the team is made up of seasoned campaigners such as captain Bongiwe Msomi and goalkeeper Phumza Maweni.

Only 12 can play, but coach Norma Plummer is yet to confirm the three players who will be travelling as reserves.

For Nketsa, her dedication to netball, which has seen her spend many years away from her loved ones, is finally being rewarded.

Nketsa, who was born in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, started playing netball at age 12, but her game really began to blossom after she moved to Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal in 2016.

While playing for Shayamoya Secondary School, she was scouted and recruited to Hoërskool Sentraal in Bloemfontein.

It was her relocation to the Free State capital that took her netball to the next level.

The social sciences student from the University of the Free State (Kovsies) represented the country in the age group levels before her breakthrough into the senior ranks two years ago.

She was part of the national Under-16 and Under-18 teams, and later made the Baby Proteas (Under-21) squad that represented the country in the Spar Challenge Tri-Nations tournament in Cape Town two years ago.

City Press traced Nketsa’s rise to the top with her coach at Kovsies, Burta de Kock, who described her protégée as a bright spark who will carry South African netball for years to come.

De Kock trains four players who were selected for the World Cup squad.

About Nketsa’s budding career, she said:

We were very thankful to a teacher and school coach named Berto, who saw her [at Hoërskool Sentraal while playing for Shayamoya Secondary in the Wildeklawer schools rugby and netball tournament in Kimberley].

“In Grade 11, Berto brought Fifi [Nketsa’s nickname] over to Sentraal. She adapted well even though that school is an Afrikaans medium school and she came from an English medium background in KwaZulu-Natal,” recalled De Kock.

“She did her grades 11 and 12 at Sentraal, and God blessed us to keep her here at the university [Kovsies].

“She is still a student, but she is more on court than in class, apparently,” she said with a chuckle.

“Netball life is very short and very competitive. So, if you get the chance, you need to grab it with both hands. This is her third year at the university, but she has been involved since her first year.”

As South Africa counts down the days to when it will host the continent’s first Netball World Cup tournament, De Kock is pleased with the final selection.

I think it is a good squad mix, with experienced and younger players. It’s a combined squad with good defence lines as well as attacking. There is also a lot of international experience.

South Africa have been drawn in pool C alongside Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka for the 12-nation competition.



Pool A features Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe and Fiji; while pool B has England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados. Pool D is made up of New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, and Singapore.

The Proteas will open their campaign with a match against Wales on July 28.