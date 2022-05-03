DJ Zinhle robbed of half a million rand

TRENDING

Media personality-turned businesswoman DJ Zinhle has opened a case against her former employee after allegedly being robbed of half a million rand.

Phumzile Diko is set to appear at the Protea Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for fraud after allegedly stealing R500 000 from DJ Zinhle’s business account.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Diko worked with the star, whose given name is Zinhle Jiyane, in the accounts department of her company.

The lady was one of her employees working at accounts. She allegedly defrauded DJ Zinhle and transferred R500 000 from the company.





She said details of the case will be revealed in court on Wednesday when Diko will appear for a formal bail application.

DJ Zinhle is a multi-faceted deejay and a star of her own reality television show DJ Zinhle: Unexpected. She also runs a business empire with various interests, including a watch and accessory line, Era by DJ Zinhle, which has stores at the Mall of Africa and Newtown. In her reality series, the star hinted at dealing with theft among her employees when certain invoices and amounts were unaccounted for. It is not confirmed if the content of the reality show is linked to Diko’s case.

READ: Monde Twala | The allure of reality TV

Jiyane also owns a bespoke furniture-manufacturing company, Jiyane Atelier, which was launched in 2018 along with businessperson Brandon Reynolds.

READ: The era of child influencers is upon us

She has also been the CEO of a champagne brand, Boulevard Rose, since 2020 and her luxury apartment located in Bryanston is listed on the popular accommodation site, Airbnb, at a rate of R1 500 per night.