15h ago

add bookmark

I think it’s time to hang up the gloves’ – DJ Sbu

Julia Madibogo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DJ Sbu says he will launch a new online radio station later this month. Picture: Instagram
DJ Sbu says he will launch a new online radio station later this month. Picture: Instagram

TRENDING

With more than 3 million YouTube views of his latest single, Nakupenda, radio pioneer DJ Sbu Leope is charged up. He is returning to making music full time.

DJ Sbu confirmed to City Press this week that he was quitting radio presenting to focus on making music and running his other business ventures.

This comes after he set a new world record for the longest radio broadcast on his online radio station Massiv Metro last month. The gig lasted for nine days, earning him a Guinness World Record.

The co-founder of Massiv Metro, which produces “authentic content and music for commuters”, said he would be travelling across Africa to discover and groom new talent.

“I think it’s time to hang up the gloves to focus on building the young guys.
Dj Sbu

Later this month, his new online radio project, Homegrown, will be launched.

“I have just set a new world record in radio and I am going back into the music industry to focus on the continent.

“I think it’s time to hang up the gloves to focus on building the young guys. I am starting another radio station for young people. I will not be on air, but I will be nurturing new talent,” he said.

READ: DJ Sbu launches business TV show

Leope said even though he had quit radio presenting, he would still be working in the background at Massiv Metro and the new radio station.

“I will be nurturing new talent at Massiv Metro,” he said.

“We have a new radio station for young people who always say ‘open up the industry’. So we train them through Leadership 2020, through our online radio course.

DJ Sbu. Picture: Instagram

“As soon as they graduate, we employ them on Homegrown, which is also my baby. I will not be on air but behind the scenes so that I can focus on travelling the continent.”

Leope said his new music audience was on the continent and he would be creating music that would be breaking barriers.

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Delivering the 

news you need

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
The gift and the curse of black exellence
‘The SABC has always been my home’: DJ Sbu returns to local TV screens
ANCYL honcho throws lavish party for a good cause
Read more on:
massiv metrodj sbumusicradio
Podcasts
Winning Women | Ordinary people doing extraordinary things

23 Sep 2020

Winning Women | Ordinary people doing extraordinary things
My Money My Lifestyle | Get ahead with what you have

23 Sep 2020

My Money My Lifestyle | Get ahead with what you have
Podcast | How to negotiate your retrenchment package

10 Dec 2020

Podcast | How to negotiate your retrenchment package
Podcast | What you need to know about your car finance

06 Dec 2020

Podcast | What you need to know about your car finance
view

E-Editions

Check out the City Press e-edition here.
Read now
Voting Booth
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm this evening on developments in relation to the country's response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. What are you more concerned about?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
More business closures
37% - 89 votes
No clarity on vaccines
31% - 73 votes
Lack of government communication
15% - 37 votes
Move to level five
17% - 40 votes
Vote
Previous Results
The best of 2020
forsubscribers
Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?

03 Jan

Can you guess who featured in our most popular articles from 2020?
Here's what you read
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo