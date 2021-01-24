I think it’s time to hang up the gloves’ – DJ Sbu

TRENDING

With more than 3 million YouTube views of his latest single, Nakupenda, radio pioneer DJ Sbu Leope is charged up. He is returning to making music full time.



DJ Sbu confirmed to City Press this week that he was quitting radio presenting to focus on making music and running his other business ventures.

This comes after he set a new world record for the longest radio broadcast on his online radio station Massiv Metro last month. The gig lasted for nine days, earning him a Guinness World Record.

The co-founder of Massiv Metro, which produces “authentic content and music for commuters”, said he would be travelling across Africa to discover and groom new talent.

“I think it’s time to hang up the gloves to focus on building the young guys. Dj Sbu

Later this month, his new online radio project, Homegrown, will be launched.

“I have just set a new world record in radio and I am going back into the music industry to focus on the continent.

“I think it’s time to hang up the gloves to focus on building the young guys. I am starting another radio station for young people. I will not be on air, but I will be nurturing new talent,” he said.

READ: DJ Sbu launches business TV show

Leope said even though he had quit radio presenting, he would still be working in the background at Massiv Metro and the new radio station.

“I will be nurturing new talent at Massiv Metro,” he said.

“We have a new radio station for young people who always say ‘open up the industry’. So we train them through Leadership 2020, through our online radio course.

“As soon as they graduate, we employ them on Homegrown, which is also my baby. I will not be on air but behind the scenes so that I can focus on travelling the continent.”

Leope said his new music audience was on the continent and he would be creating music that would be breaking barriers.