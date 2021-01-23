14h ago

Thebe Mogane in hot water

Julia Madibogo
Thebe Mogane Picture: Jabulani Langa
in troubleThebe Mogane Picture: Jabulani Langa

Musician Thebe Mogane has angered a businessperson after he allegedly missed an event that he was booked to perform in Maseru, Lesotho, three weeks ago.

The hitmaker was slapped with a small claims court letter of demand from Berry Bereng Matseletsele after he was forced to cancel his music festival on January 2 due to an alleged breach of contract on Mogane’s part.

In the letter, which City Press has seen, Matseletsele is demanding a refund of the R10 000 deposit he paid to secure Mogane’s appearance at the event.

“I hereby claim from you the payment of R10 000 in respect of [a refund for an event] that was supposed to take place in Maseru, Lesotho. Thebe took a gig in Maseru two days before January 2 2021 against our agreement of not performing in Maseru five days before our event and five days after our event,” the letter reads.

It was presented at Midrand Police Station on January 18, and the star has been summoned to collect it and respond within 14 days to avoid further action.

Mogane did not answer calls from City Press. He asked that questions be sent to him via SMS, but did not respond to them.

Matseletsele told City Press that he communicated with Mogane, who promised to pay him back, but then all forms of communications went quiet.

“I booked Thebe to perform in Lesotho at a venue called Fafatsah Café in Maseru. We paid him on December 3.

“Somebody saw our flyer about the event and made me aware that Thebe was also booked at another event a day before mine in Maseru. I then immediately called Thebe and he reassured me that he was not doing any other gig on the day,” said Matseletsele.

We booked sound, we bought alcohol, we booked other artists and I do not even reside in Lesotho. I came to invest and he blew everything in my face


He says he later “went to the place where [Mogane] was in Lesotho and asked him why he did this, and he acknowledged that he was wrong and said he would refund me as soon as he got to South Africa”.

Matseletsele alleges that he accumulated costs that were higher than the 50% deposit he had already paid the star, but says all he wants is his money back.

“We booked sound, we bought alcohol, we booked other artists and I do not even reside in Lesotho. I came to invest and he blew everything in my face,” he said.

In a contract signed by the two parties, Mogane agreed that, in addition to promoting the event on his social media platforms, he would not accept any other event bookings just before and just after the event at Fafatsah Café.

“It is always safe to ask artists not to take gigs prior or after your gig to avoid a situation where attendees decide to pass on your event knowing that they will be able to catch the artist at another gig close to them the following day,” said Matseletsele.

The businessperson says he reached out to Mogane’s record company, Kalawa Jazmee, which told him that the artist accepted the booking in his personal capacity.

