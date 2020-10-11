9h ago

add bookmark

Editorial | Farm attack phenomenon needs urgent attention

Editorial
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hundreds of people, many on bikes, protested outside Parliament against farm murders on July 18. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/ GroundUp
Hundreds of people, many on bikes, protested outside Parliament against farm murders on July 18. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/ GroundUp

VOICES 

The ugly scenes we witnessed in Senekal, Free State, this week showed us the tinderbox that the farm attack phenomenon is and why it needs urgent attention.

It is being used by right-wing groups as a rallying point – convincing white farming communities that they are being targeted because of their race seems to be working, which is a scary development.

It is not enough for government to be dismissive and not react empathically to farmers’ grievances.

This only serves to play into the hands of dangerous extremists. With groups like the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging basically dead, the Boeremag crushed and other extreme right groups unable to rise above the parapet, this issue gives extremists fertile ground to mobilise.

This makes it a national security issue that deserves high-level attention.

In an act of brazen criminality, Free State farmers became vigilante vandals as they sought to lay their hands on suspects who were appearing in connection with the murder of a farm manager

Why are we shocked by the scenes we witnessed when farmers stormed a courthouse, fired shots and burnt a police vehicle?

Burning and destroying infrastructure during protests has become as commonplace in South Africa as harvesting mealies.

And it is during protests – be they related to service delivery or by workers demanding better pay and working conditions – that criminal elements creep in.

No one is spared, from street vendors to large businesses.

The burning of schools, clinics and other public amenities is par for the course, only for communities to then later moan that government is depriving them of the very facilities they themselves destroyed.

In an act of brazen criminality, Free State farmers became vigilante vandals as they sought to lay their hands on suspects who were appearing in connection with the murder of a farm manager.

The inaction by police, who merely looked on while the crimes were being committed, unfortunately reinforced the perceptions that the colour of one’s skin determines how law enforcement agencies deal with crime.

Read: Ramaphosa must admit that farm murders are a crisis

Rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons are common features when service delivery protests by black people turn violent. Arrests are often immediate.

But in Senekal, arrests happened days after the chaos. While police say this was to prevent a bloodbath, their conduct left a bitter taste in the mouth.

South Africans need to respect the law, and those entrusted to enforce the law must always act impartially.

facebook
twitter
linkedin
instagram

Delivering the 

news you need

+27 11 713 9001
news@citypress.co.za
www.citypress.co.za
69 Kingsway Rd, Auckland Park

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
The Brand family were unfortunate casualties in a war transcendent of race
Mondli Makhanya | Don’t sabotage SA. It is not the way to go
Boogeying with the boere: What farmers think about land expropriation
Read more on:
free statelaw enforcementfarm murders
Podcasts
Winning Women | Ordinary people doing extraordinary things

23 Sep

Winning Women | Ordinary people doing extraordinary things
My Money My Lifestyle | Get ahead with what you have

23 Sep

My Money My Lifestyle | Get ahead with what you have
Podcast | Winning Women: MoAfrika wa Mokgathi – An artistic journey towards social change

06 Oct

Podcast | Winning Women: MoAfrika wa Mokgathi – An artistic journey towards social change
How financial advisers choose their insurance

04 Oct

How financial advisers choose their insurance
View all Podcasts

E-Editions

All your favourite publications in one place.
Read now
Voting Booth
Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have unveiled their new kits for the upcoming PSL season. Which kit do you think is top-class?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Kaizer Chiefs
55% - 200 votes
Mamelodi Sundowns
18% - 64 votes
Orlando Pirates
27% - 98 votes
Vote
Previous Results
ON MY RADAR
for subscribers
On My Radar | Take care as you step into the metaverse

06 Sep

On My Radar | Take care as you step into the metaverse
for subscribers
On My Radar | Living in desperate times

04 Jun

On My Radar | Living in desperate times
for subscribers
On My Radar | Your video conference background says a lot

07 Jul

On My Radar | Your video conference background says a lot
On My Radar | What life during The Great Staggering is going to look like

05 May

On My Radar | What life during The Great Staggering is going to look like
Special project
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo