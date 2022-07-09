Mondli Makhanya | The July agitators still prowl

VOICES

This time last year, two of the nation’s major provinces were engulfed in a ball of flames as crazed mobs rampaged through towns and cities, looting and destroying anything in their path.



It was utterly painful to watch as people ran riot, not caring a jot what they were damaging or why they were doing so. Malls, supermarkets, schools and even blood banks came under attack.

They even ransacked and burnt down a restaurant owned by the legendary Lucky Lekgwathi, a former captain of Mother Earth’s greatest sporting institution known as Orlando Pirates Football Club. Who the heck does something as sacrilegious as that?

The unrest was purportedly sparked by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, who had given the rule of law the middle finger and defied the Constitutional Court by refusing to testify at the Zondo commission, leading to his sentencing for contempt of court. The dry tinder had been laid out and fuel was sprinkled all over it weeks in advance by influential Zuma acolytes who believed and still believe he is above the law.

All that happened on that fateful day of July 8 last year was that the match was lit and the conflagration was encouraged to spread. Many of those who participated in the violence were not even Zuma supporters, but just people desperate for life’s basics; greedy individuals who took advantage of the chaos; or just idle citizens caught up in the excitement of the moment.

After a few days of strange silence as terror gripped the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a national address in which he gravely pronounced that “the constitutional order of our country is under threat”.

Labelling the unrest an insurrection, he went on to say that “the current instability and ongoing incitement to violence constitutes a direct contravention of the Constitution and the rule of law. These actions are intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken – or even dislodge – the democratic state. Using the pretext of a political grievance, those behind these acts have sought to provoke a popular insurrection.”

He accused the instigators of seeking “to exploit the social and economic conditions under which many South Africans live – conditions that have worsened since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic – and to provoke ordinary citizens and criminal networks to engage in opportunistic acts of looting”.

Then came the part where he vowed that his government would “take action to protect every person in this country against the threat of violence, intimidation, theft and looting”, and would “not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions and will ensure that they face the full might of our law”.

A year later, those promises and threats of action have not yielded anything. Save for a few hotheads and societal misfits, not one significant arrest of an insurrectionist has been made. If the riots were indeed a planned insurrection – as the president correctly defined it – those who sought to “weaken” and “dislodge” the democratic state should be facing charges of sedition and treason.





What has happened since then is that a panel appointed by Ramaphosa to investigate the causes of the violence and make recommendations provided a damning indictment of the coordinating capacities within the security cluster, Cabinet accountability as well as the impact of “internal contradictions within the ANC” on governance and society.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has been conducting its own public hearings, which have produced heart-wrenching tales from survivors and families of those who died. At the hearings, there were troubling revelations of state failure, incompetence and internal warring in the upper echelons of government.

When the SAHRC report comes out, it will give us a good picture of the causes, tragedy and cost of the riots. But the report is unlikely to tell us who the masterminds of the insurrection were. That answer can only come from the security agencies whose job it is to investigate crimes and prevent them from happening again.

Which leaves us as a society in a precarious position. When a community knows that a burglar or a serial killer is on the loose, it cannot sleep comfortably at night or even just go about doing daily chores with ease.

The same applies to this community called South Africa. We know that there were people with lots of time, resources, ability and motive to spark last year’s riots, but we do not know who they are or where they are. We do not know what they are plotting now and what they intend to do should their dirty Messiah be sent back to prison.

In the post-July period, South Africa has continued to experience organised violence and sabotage. The country’s rail network, Eskom, national highways such as the N3 and other critical infrastructure have all fallen victim to this. It is apparent that the climate is always there for violent mobilisation and that it would be easy for the orchestrators of last year’s havoc to turn on the tap again.

One year on, Ramaphosa and his Cabinet owe the nation an update on what they have done – or not done – to make us safe from these devious elements that we have probably bumped into at malls and on the streets of our good republic, not realising that they were the masterminds of democratic South Africa’s worst moment.

But you know what, maybe not. They will lie to us anyway.