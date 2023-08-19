Mondli Makhanya | How the ANC killed the UDF

VOICES

Failed by their leaders and the councils they run, these residents resort to illegal and often violent tactics to get their voices heard. In most cases, these protesters are members or supporters of the ANC, or people who opted to entrust the party with their votes.

During times of crisis, leaders rush to the scene to calm the residents and promise that they will do better to resolve their issues. These leaders are often from provincial and national levels, a sign that local representatives enjoy little faith from their own communities. Pacified, communities return to their normal routines and hope that the promises will be met next time. More often than not, they are disappointed and again have to resort to protest action.