NEWS

The estate of slain house musician Oupa Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, has taken centre stage as his business partner Kagiso Setsetse wants to render the shareholder certificate handed to partner Ralph Stanfield invalid, claiming that both of them were under duress when they awarded a stake of the business to him.

Setsetse filed papers at the Johannesburg High Court on August 22, seeking to render the contentious shareholder certificate null and void.