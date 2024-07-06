Ceta CEO facing a probe: Takes board on R4m trip around the world, with R250 000 pocket money each

NEWS

In a move that has been criticised by some parties as wasteful and unnecessary, the CEO of the Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta), Malusi Shezi, is taking members of his board on an extended overseas trip costing millions.

The members will be jetting to Kenya, Egypt, the UK, Dubai and Saudi Arabia next week. The itinerary – which City Press has seen – shows that they will be travelling for 24 days.