Eskom targets whistleblowers who exposed their R500 million security contract

Eskom is launching a full-scale investigation aimed at exposing whistleblowers who revealed damning information about a controversial R500 million emergency security and guarding contract awarded to Fidelity Services Group over a three-month period at the behest of the power utility’s now-suspended head of security, Karen Pillay.
