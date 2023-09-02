Heist hero cop kept on fighting, even after being shot by CIT robbers

Lieutenant Colonel Joe Coetzer is described by colleagues as a man of iron. Photo: Supplied
NEWS
Even after being wounded, a seasoned Hawks taskforce operator returned to the fray in a bloody fight against a gang of heavily armed cash-in-transit robbers in Limpopo.
The shooting, in which 18 thugs were killed, would eventually cost Lieutenant Colonel Joe Coetzer (55) his right leg.
